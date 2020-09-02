Hays High Indians

Class 5A

Coach: Tony Crough (3rd season, 7-12)

2019 record/playoff finish: 4-6 (1-1)

Top returners: Gaven Haselhorst, sr., DE; Gavin Nutting, jr., OL/DL; Trey Adams, sr., DE; Gavin Meyers, sr., LB; Jaren Kanak, jr., WR; Dylan Dreiling, jr., QB; Roy Moroni, jr., RB; Carson Kieffer, jr., WR, Tucker Veach, sr., FS.

Coach’s outlook: "Should be a much improved team with many returning starters coming of age. A bunch of juniors have been on the field two years already and a few seniors have been on the field for three, with others on the field for at least one or two years. We may rely again on some sophomores as there are still a bunch of question marks in some positions, specifically offensive line and defensive backs. It will either be program junior and seniors filling open sports or bigger/more talented sophomores."

2020 schedule

Sept. 3 at Goddard-Eisenhower

Sept. 11 at Great Bend

Sept. 18 Liberal

Sept. 25 at Garden City

Oct. 2 Abilene

Oct. 9 Dodge City

Oct. 16 Maize South

Oct. 23 Wichita-Kapaun

Oct. 30 playoffs