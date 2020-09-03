Atwood-Rawlins County Buffaloes
Eight-Man Division I
2019 record/playoff finish: 3-6
Coach: Matt Smith (5th year, 19-16, 19th overall)
Top returners: Travis Chvatal, sr., QB/DB; Cyrus Greem, sr., RB/LB; Kendrick Woody, sr., RB/TE/DE; Omar Sanchez, jr., OL; Brandon Chvtaal, so., TE/DB; Drew Withington, so.; QB/TE/S; Jayden Reed, so., DB; Brady Beckman, so., LB.
Team notes: The Buffaloes are looking for a step forward, returning several experienced players.
Cyrus Green rushed for 900 yards and 10 touchdowns last year and averaged 10 tackles per game. The Buffaloes will look to stay health after being set back by early-season injuries last year.
2020 schedule
Sept. 4 Quinter
Sept. 11 St. Francis
Sept. 18 at Wallace County-Sharon Springs
Sept. 25 at Hill City
Oct. 2 WaKeeney-Trego
Oct. 9 at Stockton
Oct. 16 Oberlin-Decatur
Oct. 23 at Hoxie
Oberlin-Decatur Red Devils
Eight Man Division 1
Coach: Trevor Williams (2nd season, 5-4)
2019 record/playoff finish: 5-4
Top returners: Gavin Uehlin, sr.
Team notes: Oberlin notched its first winning season since 2014 last year, picking up four shutouts along the way.
Gavin Uehlin had 71 tackles last year and four interceptions last.
2020 schedule
Sept. 4 at St. Francis
Sept. 11 Wallace County-Sharon Springs
Sept. 18 Quinter
Sept. 25 at Stockton
Oct. 2 Hoxie
Oct. 9 at WaKeeney-Trego
Oct. 16 at Atwood-Rawlins County
Oct. 23 Hill City
Quinter Bulldogs
Eight Man Division II
Coach: Jeff Savage (1st season)
2019 record/playoff finish: 3-6
Top returners: Tucker Gillespie, RB/LB, sr., Dusty Pister, sr., RB/DB; Kyler Johnson, jr., WR/DB; Carson Selensky, sr., OL/DL; Tanner Charles, sr., OL/DL; Jaden Boone, jr., QB/DE; Collin Blackwill, sr., QB/DB; Trenton Clubb, jr., OL/DL; Braden Polfika, so., OL.DL; Zayne Beckner, so., WR/DB; Fabian Mungaray, so., ath; Bradley Riedel, jr., WR/DB; Preston Havlas, so., QB/DB; Brady Albin, jr., OL/DLl Trent Riedel, so., WR/DB; Trevor Kaiser, so., RB/LB; Reiley Gillespie, so., WR/DB.
Team notes: In his first year with the Bulldogs, Jeff Savage is looking build up the program.
Tucker Gillespie rushes for 707 yard and 12 touchdowns last year and is the team’s leading returning tackler after making 72 stops last year. Jaden Boone had four sacks last season.
2020 schedule
Sept. 4 at Rawlins County
Sept. 11 Dighton
Sept. 18 at Oberlin-Decatur
Sept. 25 Wheatland-Grinnell
Oct. 2 at Triplains/Brewster
Oct. 9 St. Francis
Oct. 16 Wallace County-Sharon Springs
Oct. 23 at Logan-Palco
Wallace-County Sharon Springs
Eight Man Division II
Coach: Brad Willems (2nd season, 2-7)
2019 finish: 2-7
Top returners: Landon Johnson, sr., QB/S; Dave Korbe, sr., RB/LB; Samuel Rodriguez, sr., C: Jake Willems, jr., OL/DE: Ethan Korbe, jr., E; Cade Johnson, so., E/S.
Coach’s outlook: "We have some key returners but we will be a young team with nine incoming freshman. We will work hard and play hard, but we have to be more disciplined. The biggest key to the year is taking healthy."
2020 schedule
Sept. 4 at Dighton
Sept. 11 at Oberlin-Decatur
Sept. 18 Atwood
Sept. 25 Logan-Palco
Oct. 2 at Wheatland-Grinnell
Oct. 9 Triplains-Brewster
Oct. 16 at Quinter
Oct. 23 St. Francis
St. Francis Indians
Eight Man Division II
Coach: Nick Fawcett (3rd season, 23-2)
2019 finish: 12-1, Eight Man Division I runner-up
Top returners: Shadyron Blanka, sr., RB/LB; Jesse Baxter, sr., OL/DE; Adam Krien, sr., RB/DE; Colton Nietzel, sr., OL/LD; Kobe Tice, sr., TE/DB; Tyson Poling, sr., OL/DL.
Team notes: The Indians are dropping down to Eight Man Division II this year after nearly winning an Eight-Man Division I state title last year. St. Francis lost just two starters last year and return several standouts including Shadyron Blanka, Jesse Baxter, Adam Krien and Colton Nietzel. The Indians will be a favorite for a state title this year.
Blanka rushed for 1,694 yards and 28 touchdowns last year and notched 98 tackles. Baxter and Krien had 17 and 15.5 sacks, respectively, last year and Blanka made five interceptions.
2020 schedule
Sept. 4 Oberlin-Decatur
Sept. 11 at Atwood-Rawlins County
Sept. 18 Dighton
Sept. 25 at Brewster
Oct. 2 Logan-Palco
Oct. 9 at Quinter
Oct. 16 Wheatland/Grinnell
Oct. 23 at Wallace County-Sharon Springs