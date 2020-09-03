Rick Peterson Jr. @RickiePeterson

Thursday

Sep 3, 2020


Atwood-Rawlins County Buffaloes


Eight-Man Division I


2019 record/playoff finish: 3-6


Coach: Matt Smith (5th year, 19-16, 19th overall)


Top returners: Travis Chvatal, sr., QB/DB; Cyrus Greem, sr., RB/LB; Kendrick Woody, sr., RB/TE/DE; Omar Sanchez, jr., OL; Brandon Chvtaal, so., TE/DB; Drew Withington, so.; QB/TE/S; Jayden Reed, so., DB; Brady Beckman, so., LB.


Team notes: The Buffaloes are looking for a step forward, returning several experienced players.


Cyrus Green rushed for 900 yards and 10 touchdowns last year and averaged 10 tackles per game. The Buffaloes will look to stay health after being set back by early-season injuries last year.


2020 schedule


Sept. 4 Quinter


Sept. 11 St. Francis


Sept. 18 at Wallace County-Sharon Springs


Sept. 25 at Hill City


Oct. 2 WaKeeney-Trego


Oct. 9 at Stockton


Oct. 16 Oberlin-Decatur


Oct. 23 at Hoxie


Oberlin-Decatur Red Devils


Eight Man Division 1


Coach: Trevor Williams (2nd season, 5-4)


2019 record/playoff finish: 5-4


Top returners: Gavin Uehlin, sr.


Team notes: Oberlin notched its first winning season since 2014 last year, picking up four shutouts along the way.


Gavin Uehlin had 71 tackles last year and four interceptions last.


2020 schedule


Sept. 4 at St. Francis


Sept. 11 Wallace County-Sharon Springs


Sept. 18 Quinter


Sept. 25 at Stockton


Oct. 2 Hoxie


Oct. 9 at WaKeeney-Trego


Oct. 16 at Atwood-Rawlins County


Oct. 23 Hill City


Quinter Bulldogs


Eight Man Division II


Coach: Jeff Savage (1st season)


2019 record/playoff finish: 3-6


Top returners: Tucker Gillespie, RB/LB, sr., Dusty Pister, sr., RB/DB; Kyler Johnson, jr., WR/DB; Carson Selensky, sr., OL/DL; Tanner Charles, sr., OL/DL; Jaden Boone, jr., QB/DE; Collin Blackwill, sr., QB/DB; Trenton Clubb, jr., OL/DL; Braden Polfika, so., OL.DL; Zayne Beckner, so., WR/DB; Fabian Mungaray, so., ath; Bradley Riedel, jr., WR/DB; Preston Havlas, so., QB/DB; Brady Albin, jr., OL/DLl Trent Riedel, so., WR/DB; Trevor Kaiser, so., RB/LB; Reiley Gillespie, so., WR/DB.


Team notes: In his first year with the Bulldogs, Jeff Savage is looking build up the program.


Tucker Gillespie rushes for 707 yard and 12 touchdowns last year and is the team’s leading returning tackler after making 72 stops last year. Jaden Boone had four sacks last season.


2020 schedule


Sept. 4 at Rawlins County


Sept. 11 Dighton


Sept. 18 at Oberlin-Decatur


Sept. 25 Wheatland-Grinnell


Oct. 2 at Triplains/Brewster


Oct. 9 St. Francis


Oct. 16 Wallace County-Sharon Springs


Oct. 23 at Logan-Palco


Wallace-County Sharon Springs


Eight Man Division II


Coach: Brad Willems (2nd season, 2-7)


2019 finish: 2-7


Top returners: Landon Johnson, sr., QB/S; Dave Korbe, sr., RB/LB; Samuel Rodriguez, sr., C: Jake Willems, jr., OL/DE: Ethan Korbe, jr., E; Cade Johnson, so., E/S.


Coach’s outlook: "We have some key returners but we will be a young team with nine incoming freshman. We will work hard and play hard, but we have to be more disciplined. The biggest key to the year is taking healthy."


2020 schedule


Sept. 4 at Dighton


Sept. 11 at Oberlin-Decatur


Sept. 18 Atwood


Sept. 25 Logan-Palco


Oct. 2 at Wheatland-Grinnell


Oct. 9 Triplains-Brewster


Oct. 16 at Quinter


Oct. 23 St. Francis


St. Francis Indians


Eight Man Division II


Coach: Nick Fawcett (3rd season, 23-2)


2019 finish: 12-1, Eight Man Division I runner-up


Top returners: Shadyron Blanka, sr., RB/LB; Jesse Baxter, sr., OL/DE; Adam Krien, sr., RB/DE; Colton Nietzel, sr., OL/LD; Kobe Tice, sr., TE/DB; Tyson Poling, sr., OL/DL.


Team notes: The Indians are dropping down to Eight Man Division II this year after nearly winning an Eight-Man Division I state title last year. St. Francis lost just two starters last year and return several standouts including Shadyron Blanka, Jesse Baxter, Adam Krien and Colton Nietzel. The Indians will be a favorite for a state title this year.


Blanka rushed for 1,694 yards and 28 touchdowns last year and notched 98 tackles. Baxter and Krien had 17 and 15.5 sacks, respectively, last year and Blanka made five interceptions.


2020 schedule


Sept. 4 Oberlin-Decatur


Sept. 11 at Atwood-Rawlins County


Sept. 18 Dighton


Sept. 25 at Brewster


Oct. 2 Logan-Palco


Oct. 9 at Quinter


Oct. 16 Wheatland/Grinnell


Oct. 23 at Wallace County-Sharon Springs