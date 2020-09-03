Atwood-Rawlins County Buffaloes

Eight-Man Division I

2019 record/playoff finish: 3-6

Coach: Matt Smith (5th year, 19-16, 19th overall)

Top returners: Travis Chvatal, sr., QB/DB; Cyrus Greem, sr., RB/LB; Kendrick Woody, sr., RB/TE/DE; Omar Sanchez, jr., OL; Brandon Chvtaal, so., TE/DB; Drew Withington, so.; QB/TE/S; Jayden Reed, so., DB; Brady Beckman, so., LB.

Team notes: The Buffaloes are looking for a step forward, returning several experienced players.

Cyrus Green rushed for 900 yards and 10 touchdowns last year and averaged 10 tackles per game. The Buffaloes will look to stay health after being set back by early-season injuries last year.

2020 schedule

Sept. 4 Quinter

Sept. 11 St. Francis

Sept. 18 at Wallace County-Sharon Springs

Sept. 25 at Hill City

Oct. 2 WaKeeney-Trego

Oct. 9 at Stockton

Oct. 16 Oberlin-Decatur

Oct. 23 at Hoxie

Oberlin-Decatur Red Devils

Eight Man Division 1

Coach: Trevor Williams (2nd season, 5-4)

2019 record/playoff finish: 5-4

Top returners: Gavin Uehlin, sr.

Team notes: Oberlin notched its first winning season since 2014 last year, picking up four shutouts along the way.

Gavin Uehlin had 71 tackles last year and four interceptions last.

2020 schedule

Sept. 4 at St. Francis

Sept. 11 Wallace County-Sharon Springs

Sept. 18 Quinter

Sept. 25 at Stockton

Oct. 2 Hoxie

Oct. 9 at WaKeeney-Trego

Oct. 16 at Atwood-Rawlins County

Oct. 23 Hill City

Quinter Bulldogs

Eight Man Division II

Coach: Jeff Savage (1st season)

Eight Man Division II

2019 record/playoff finish: 3-6

Top returners: Tucker Gillespie, RB/LB, sr., Dusty Pister, sr., RB/DB; Kyler Johnson, jr., WR/DB; Carson Selensky, sr., OL/DL; Tanner Charles, sr., OL/DL; Jaden Boone, jr., QB/DE; Collin Blackwill, sr., QB/DB; Trenton Clubb, jr., OL/DL; Braden Polfika, so., OL.DL; Zayne Beckner, so., WR/DB; Fabian Mungaray, so., ath; Bradley Riedel, jr., WR/DB; Preston Havlas, so., QB/DB; Brady Albin, jr., OL/DLl Trent Riedel, so., WR/DB; Trevor Kaiser, so., RB/LB; Reiley Gillespie, so., WR/DB.

Team notes: In his first year with the Bulldogs, Jeff Savage is looking build up the program.

Tucker Gillespie rushes for 707 yard and 12 touchdowns last year and is the team’s leading returning tackler after making 72 stops last year. Jaden Boone had four sacks last season.

2020 schedule

Sept. 4 at Rawlins County

Sept. 11 Dighton

Sept. 18 at Oberlin-Decatur

Sept. 25 Wheatland-Grinnell

Oct. 2 at Triplains/Brewster

Oct. 9 St. Francis

Oct. 16 Wallace County-Sharon Springs

Oct. 23 at Logan-Palco

Wallace-County Sharon Springs

Eight Man Division II

Coach: Brad Willems (2nd season, 2-7)

2019 finish: 2-7

Top returners: Landon Johnson, sr., QB/S; Dave Korbe, sr., RB/LB; Samuel Rodriguez, sr., C: Jake Willems, jr., OL/DE: Ethan Korbe, jr., E; Cade Johnson, so., E/S.

Coach’s outlook: "We have some key returners but we will be a young team with nine incoming freshman. We will work hard and play hard, but we have to be more disciplined. The biggest key to the year is taking healthy."

2020 schedule

Sept. 4 at Dighton

Sept. 11 at Oberlin-Decatur

Sept. 18 Atwood

Sept. 25 Logan-Palco

Oct. 2 at Wheatland-Grinnell

Oct. 9 Triplains-Brewster

Oct. 16 at Quinter

Oct. 23 St. Francis

St. Francis Indians

Eight Man Division II

Coach: Nick Fawcett (3rd season, 23-2)

2019 finish: 12-1, Eight Man Division I runner-up

Top returners: Shadyron Blanka, sr., RB/LB; Jesse Baxter, sr., OL/DE; Adam Krien, sr., RB/DE; Colton Nietzel, sr., OL/LD; Kobe Tice, sr., TE/DB; Tyson Poling, sr., OL/DL.

Team notes: The Indians are dropping down to Eight Man Division II this year after nearly winning an Eight-Man Division I state title last year. St. Francis lost just two starters last year and return several standouts including Shadyron Blanka, Jesse Baxter, Adam Krien and Colton Nietzel. The Indians will be a favorite for a state title this year.

Blanka rushed for 1,694 yards and 28 touchdowns last year and notched 98 tackles. Baxter and Krien had 17 and 15.5 sacks, respectively, last year and Blanka made five interceptions.

2020 schedule

Sept. 4 Oberlin-Decatur

Sept. 11 at Atwood-Rawlins County

Sept. 18 Dighton

Sept. 25 at Brewster

Oct. 2 Logan-Palco

Oct. 9 at Quinter

Oct. 16 Wheatland/Grinnell

Oct. 23 at Wallace County-Sharon Springs