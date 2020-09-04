In the first high school football game of the 2020 season in Kansas, Hays High took a 19-10 road victory at Goddard-Eisenhower on Thursday.

The Indians gave up an early safety but scored two touchdowns in the first half to take a 13-2 lead into halftime. Roy Moroni had a short touchdown run, and Dylan Dreiling hit Jaren Kanak for a 50-yard touchdown pass.

Eisenhower cut the deficit to three after a long touchdown drive in the third quarter. But Hays High put the Tigers away when Dreiling hit Kanak for a 5-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-goal late in the fourth quarter.

The Indians (1-0) will play at Great Bend next Friday.

