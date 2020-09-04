The Hays High cross country teams opened competition on Thursday the Great Bend Invitational.

Amelia Jaeger placed ninth for the girls with a 21:35, and Leo Hernandez took 14th for the boys in 18:40.

The HHS girls took fourth as a team while the boys placed fifth.

HHS results in Great Bend Invitational

Girls

9. Jaeger, 21:35.00; 18. Kinderknecht, 22:41; 20. Albers, 22:54; 23. Dotts, 22:59; 26. Shippy, 23:19; 31. Maldonado, 23:41; 41. M. DIckman, 24:44; 44. Zadina, 25:05; 46. Klein, 25:13.

Boys

14. Hernandez, 18:40; 18. Dempsey, 18:53; 32. McCollough, 19:31; 37. Viegra, 20:05; 39. Dempsey, 20:13; 44. Lang, 20:41; 46. Vajnar, 21:09; 49. Chance, 21:29; 51. Zarate, 21:50; 54. Muehleisen, 22.15.