Saturday

Sep 5, 2020 at 1:27 AM


Friday's Scores


PREP FOOTBALL


Andale 58, Rose Hill 10


Anderson County 42, Parsons 12


Andover Central 41, Newton 34


Arkansas City 33, Winfield 0


Ashland 64, Burrton 18


Attica/Argonia 46, Norwich 0


Axtell 58, Wheatland-Grinnell 18


Belle Plaine 49, Wichita Independent 0


Bennington 34, Wakefield 30


Burlington 42, Wellsville 13


Caldwell 58, Oxford 12


Caney Valley 32, Fredonia 14


Canton-Galva 54, Goessel 0


Central Heights 24, West Franklin 16


Chanute 16, Circle 14


Chapman 34, Sabetha 29


Chase County 46, Moundridge 0


Cheney 38, Kingman 14


Cheylin 61, Golden Plains 6


Christ Preparatory Academy 45, Pleasanton 0


Clay Center 57, Abilene 0


Clearwater 36, Wellington 29, OT


Clifton-Clyde 62, Onaga 18


Coffeyville 34, Augusta 21


Colby 35, Hugoton 6


Columbus 25, Frontenac 6


Concordia 14, Wamego 7


Council Grove 41, Northern Heights 0


Crest 48, Yates Center 0


Cunningham 44, Rolla 26


DeSoto 42, Lawrence Free State 34


Dighton 38, Wallace County 18


Douglass 40, Remington 27


Ellis 32, Russell 0


Erie 24, Cherryvale 16


Eudora 35, Baldwin 6


Eureka 47, Neodesha 18


Fort Scott 21, Lee's Summit Community Christian, Mo. 20


Galena 40, Commerce, Okla. 22


Garden Plain 14, Conway Springs 13


Girard 20, Pittsburg Colgan 12


Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 57, Wilson 35


Goddard 35, Buhler 20


Goodland 43, Liberal 32


Halstead 46, Smoky Valley 0


Hanover 46, Pike Valley 0


Hartford 64, Maranatha/Immaculata (FB) 14


Hays 19, Goddard-Eisenhower 10


Herington 56, Centre 10


Hesston 34, Haven 12


Hill City 45, Osborne 26


Hillsboro 40, Nickerson 14


Hodgeman County 64, Satanta 6


Hoisington 34, Pratt 13


Holton 15, Nemaha Central 13


Humboldt 58, Bluestem 6


Hutchinson 21, Valley Center 13


Hutchinson Central Christian 48, Pretty Prairie 14


Hutchinson Trinity 26, Inman 20


Independence 25, El Dorado 20


Iola 34, Osawatomie 0


Jayhawk Linn 34, Northeast-Arma 6


KC Piper 55, Ottawa 0


Kapaun Mount Carmel 42, Dodge City 0


Kinsley 42, Salina Sacred Heart 6


Lakin 49, Elkhart 7


Lawrence 53, Shawnee Heights 0


Lebo 62, Southern Coffey 8


Lincoln 50, Tescott 0


Little River 50, Peabody-Burns 0


Logan/Palco 32, Lakeside 28


Louisburg 22, Spring Hill 14


Lyndon 22, Osage City 15


Madison/Hamilton Co-op 48, Burlingame 24


Maize 20, Andover 6


Maize South 56, Great Bend 0


Manhattan 21, Garden City 7


Marion 28, Ell-Saline 0


Maur Hill - Mount Academy 47, McLouth 12


McPherson 45, Salina South 25


Meade 40, South Central 20


Mill Valley 45, Derby 14


Minneola 64, Kiowa County 18


Mission Valley 37, Wabaunsee 30


Moscow 38, Fowler 12


Ness City 46, Macksville 0


Norborne/Hardin Central, Mo. 70, KC East Christian 28


Northern Valley 67, Greeley County 18


Norton 16, Smith Center 14


Oakley 25, Hays-TMP-Marian 13


Olpe 61, Ellinwood 0


Oswego 58, Chetopa 12


Paola 63, Bonner Springs 0


Pawnee Heights 64, Deerfield 26


Perry-Lecompton 54, Jefferson West 0


Pittsburg 27, Labette County 12


Plainville 14, Phillipsburg 13


Prairie View 13, Santa Fe Trail 0


Quinter 34, Rawlins County 32


Republic County 30, Beloit 14


Riley County 48, St. Mary's 8


Riverside 50, Oskaloosa 22


Riverton 10, Baxter Springs 3


Rock Hills 52, Wichita Home School 6


Rossville 42, Centralia 6


Scott City 17, Ulysses 0


Sedan 38, St. Paul 0


Sedgwick 45, Sterling 0


Solomon 60, Rural Vista 12


South Gray 56, Ingalls 6


Southeast Saline 32, Minneapolis 16


Spearville 34, Bucklin 22


St. Francis 48, Oberlin-Decatur 0


Syracuse 25, Sublette 0


Thunder Ridge 20, Stockton 14


Tonganoxie 62, Basehor-Linwood 28


Topeka Hayden 47, Emporia 7


Topeka Seaman 42, Washburn Rural 8


Triplains-Brewster 72, Otis-Bison 24


Udall 56, West Elk 34


Uniontown 40, Southeast 12


Valley Falls 40, Wetmore 20


Valley Heights 32, Marysville 12


Victoria 42, La Crosse 14


Washington County 44, Frankfort 36


Waverly 74, Marais des Cygnes Valley 46


Wichita Bishop Carroll 29, Junction City 28


Wichita Campus 37, Salina Central 32


Wichita Collegiate 56, Mulvane 0


Wichita County 54, Hoxie 20


Wichita Trinity 33, Chaparral 25


Worth County/Northeast Nodaway, Mo. 54, Doniphan West 42


Wright City, Mo. 22, KC Bishop Ward 7


POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=


BV Randolph vs. Doniphan West, ccd.


BV West vs. BV Southwest, ccd.


Bishop Miege vs. BV North, ccd.


Blue Valley vs. BV Northwest, ccd.


DeSoto vs. KC Turner, ccd.


KC Bishop Ward vs. KC Sumner, ccd.


KC Washington vs. KC Harmon, ccd.


KC Wyandotte vs. Hogan Prep, Mo., ccd.


Lansing vs. KC Schlagle, ccd.


Larned vs. Lyons, ccd.


Olathe West vs. Olathe Northwest, ccd.


SM North vs. SM East, ccd.


SM West vs. Olathe South, ccd.


Silver Lake vs. Rock Creek, ccd.


Wichita North vs. Wichita Southeast, ccd.