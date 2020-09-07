FOOTBALL

BETHANY POSTPONES OPENER: The Bethany football team will not open up its season as scheduled.

Bethany and Saint Mary officials announced in a joint statement Monday that their game scheduled for Saturday in Leavenworth has been postponed. No make-up date has been announced.

Both institutions stated that they continue to consider the safety of their students, staff, faculty and their larger communities are their primary concern at this time.

With the Kansas Conference allowing games that are postponed between Sept. 12 and Oct. 31, those can be played on Nov. 7, 14 or 21 or even in the spring. No make-up date has announced

Bethany will open up its season at 7 p.m. Sept. 19 at Anderson Stadium against Kansas Wesleyan.

VOLLEYBALL

WESLEYAN SWEEPS: At Mabee Arena, the Coyotes finished the KWU Invitational on a high note Sunday.

KWU swept KCAC foe Southwestern in a non-conference match, 25-20, 25-17, 25-21.

Sophomores Maddy Beckett and Morgan Bryand combined for 22 kills in the victory. Beckett also added 13 digs.

Sophomore Emily Monson had a team-high 14 digs and sophomore Cortney Hanna recorded a team-high 19 assists.

KWU (2-2) travels to Peru, Neb., for four matches beginning with an 11 a.m. match against Mayville State on Friday.