The Thomas More Prep-Marian volleyball team swept Tuesday’s triangular at Ellis, defeating Ellis and Norton in two sets.

The Monarchs (10-2) took a 25-8, 25-22 win over Norton and beat Ellis 25-14, 25-17.

TMP went 1-2 last weekend in Abilene. The Monarchs beat Abilene but fell to Smoky Valley and Concordia.

TMP will play at Beloit on Thursday.

HHS volleyball loses two

The Hays High volleyball team dropped a pair of matches in Tuesday’s triangular at Nickerson.

Nickerson beat HHS 25-16, 25-18, and Smoky Valley took a 25-19, 25-12 over the Indians.

Hays High dropped to 4-3 on the season.

The Indians will play in a quadrangular at Dodge City on Tuesday.

HHS golf takes second at Salina Central Invitational

The Hays High girls golf team took second place at the Salina Central Invitational on Tuesday.

After winning the Hays High Invitational last week, Hays High junior Taleia McCrae shot an 83 to tie for second place, one shot back of winner Zoe Norton.

HHS sophomore Katie Dinkel tied for eighth with an 88 while HHS senior Sophia Garrison was 10th with a 93.

The Indians had a team score of 363, 11 strokes behind first-place Manhattan.

Hays High will be back in action on Thursday in the Dodge City Invitational.

HHS soccer falls 4-1 to Great Bend

The Hays High boys soccer team scored the first goal on Tuesday at Great Bend but then gave up four unanswered goals in a 4-1 loss.

According to the Great Bend Tribune, Hays’ Trayton Roa scored the game’s first goal but Great Bend got goals from Johnathan Pasos, Alex Galindo, Gustavo Alvarado and Mario Arias.

Hays High (0-2) will play host to Salina Central at 5 p.m. Thursday at HHS.