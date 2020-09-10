Hays High football will play rival Great Bend on the road Friday, while Thomas More Prep-Marian will play host to Russell at Lewis Field Stadium.

The Indians took a 19-10 win over Goddard Eisenhower in last Thursday’s season opener behind a stout defensive effort.

Senior defensive end Trey Adams led the Indians with nine tackles in the Eisenhower win while junior Gavin Meyers had seven tackles and an interception. Senior defensive end Gaven Haselhorst had two tackles for loss.

Jaren Kanak caught five passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns for the Indians last week, and Roy Moroni rushed for 71 yards and a TD.

Great Bend opened the year with a 56-0 loss to Maize South last week.

TMP is coming off a 25-13 loss to Oakley last week. The Monarchs led in the third quarter, but Oakley Ethan Abell’s scored the game’s last three touchdowns.

TMP sophomore quarterback Kade Harris rushed for 124 yards on 13 carries in the opener.

Russell took a 32-0 loss to Ellis last Friday.