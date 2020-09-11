HESSTON — The Hays High girls and boys cross country teams both took third place in the Hesston Invitational on Thursday.

The Indians had 27 runners earn medals.

"Once again very pleased with our athletes," HHS coach Jerold Harris said. "We ran 1000’s on Labor Day, in the cold rain on Tuesday, and battled tough today."

Claire Shippy placed fourth in the girls senior division with a 21:43. Landri Dotts was ninth in the junior division with a 21:52.

Leo Hernandez won the boys freshman division in 18:07, while Elijah McCullough (18:12) was third, Ty Dempsey (18:29) was fourth and Lane DeWald (19:00) was seventh.

In the girls’ sophomore division, Jaycine Watson (21:36) was fourth, Michaela Dickman (21:50) was sixth, Nayeli Cisneros (22:20) was seventh and Avery Winter (22:21) was eighth.

In the girls freshman division, Brenlynn Albers led the way with a fifth-place finish in 21:06. Mika Zimmerman (21:07) was sixth, while Arely Maldonado (21:26) was seventh and Brynn Kinderknecht was eighth (21:30).

Matthew Dempsey was eighth in the boys’ junior division with a 17:50.

Hesston Invitational

Team scores

Boys

Dodge City 42, Garden City 43, Hays 56, Liberal 60, Newton 62, Great Bend 90, McPherson 100, Buhler 108.

Girls

Great Bend 13, Dodge City 16, Hays 25, Salina South 27, Garden City 37.

Hays High results

Boys

Freshmen

1. Hernandez, Hays, 18:07; 3. McCullough, 18:13; 4. Dempsey, 18:29; 7. Dewald, 19:00; 17. Augustine, 20:05; 22. Avery, 20:37; 30. Desaire, 22:15.

Sophomore

16. Vajnar, 19:26; 19. Lang, 19:39; 22. Muehleisen, 19:56; 30. Chance, 21:51.

Junior

8. Dempsey, 17:50; 17. Viegra, 18:59; 25. Schuckman, 20:36;

Girls

Freshman

5. Albers, 21:06; 6. Zimmerman, 21:07; 7. Maldonado, 21:26; 8. Kinderknecht, 21:30, 13. Klein, 23:14; 16. Otte, 23:58; 17. Gutierrez, 24:12.

Sophomore

4. Watson, 21:36; 6. Dickman, 21:50; 7. Cisneros, 22:20; 8. Winter, 22:21; 20. Hammerschmidt, 23:55.

Junior

19. Dickman, 23:32; 20. Hammerschmidt, 23:55.

Senior

4. Claire Shippy, 21:43; 16. Leos, 23:37.