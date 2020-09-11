The Hays High girls golf team captured their second tournament title of the season on Thursday, winning the Dodge City Invitational on at Mariah Hills Golf Course.

The Indians took first place as a team by 27 strokes over second-place Maize.

Junior Taleia McCrae continued her outstanding start to the season, tying for first place individually. McCrae and Maize’s Lexie Ridder each shot 84s.

HHS sophomore Katie Dinkel was fourth with an 87, while senior Sophia Garrison took seventh with an 89 and senior Sierra Smith was 11th with a 94.

Dodge City Invitational

Team results

Hays 355, Maize 382, Salina South 401, Garden City 408, Dodge City 416, Great Bend 421, Goddard Eisenhower 445, Hutchinson 448, Goddard 501, Liberal 524.

Top 10

1. Lexie Ridder, Maize, 84; T1. McCrae, Hays, 84; 3. Nina Frees, Salina South, 87; 4. Katie Dinkel, Hays, 87; 5. Norton, Salina South, 89; T5. Blasdell, Maize, 89; 7. Garrison, Hays, 90; 8. Martin, Hutchinson, 91; 9. Harbaugh, Great Bend, 92; 10. Warren, Garden City, 93.

Other Hays High scores

11. Smith, Hays, 94; T14. Norris, Hays, 101; 24. Wente, Hays, 107.