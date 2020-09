DODGE CITY — The Hays High volleyball team posted a 2-1 record in the Dodge City Invitational on Thursday.

The Indians beat Lakin, 27-25, 25-23, beat Sublette, 25-16, 25-11, and lost in three sets to Dodge City, 25-22, 18-25 and 17-25.

Hays High is 6-4 on the season.