SOCCER
High school
Results Thursday
CITY
WASHBURN RURAL 5, JUNCTION CITY 0
Junction City;0;0;—;0
Washburn Rural;3;2;—;5
Washburn Rural — Goals: Hensyel 3, Hallauer, Rohn. Assists: Bradstreet, Hutchinson, Schafersman. Shutout: Arnold.
Records — Junction City, 0-4; Rural, 2-1.
Shawnee Heights, 3, Seaman 0
AREA
Ottawa 3, KC Ward 0
Tonganoxie 5, Paola 0
VOLLEYBALL
High school
Results Thursday
CITY
Seaman def. Manhattan, 25-16, 25-8
Seaman def. Silver Lake, 25-13, 25-16
Seaman def. Shawnee Heights, 25-23, 25-19
Shawnee Heights def. Silver Lake, 26-24, 21-25, 25-20
Silver Lake def. Manhattan, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22
AREA
Maur Hill def. Doniphan West, 21-25, 25-13, 25-23
Atchison def. Doniphan West, 25-20, 25-22
GOLF
High school
Results Thursday
WAMEGO INVITATIONAL
Team scores
Wamego 199, Concordia 212, Ottawa 221, Tonganoxie 223, KC Piper 237, Council Grove 239, Clay Center 243, Rossville 263, St. Marys 263.
Individual results
1. Donovan, Concordia, 42; 2. McKee, Wamego, 44; 3. York, Tonganoxie, 49; 4. (tie) Hoobler, Wamego and Wallace, Clay Center, 50; 6. Pierson, Wamego, 51; 7. (tie) Davis, Rossville and Vasquez, Ottawa, 52; 9. (tie) Sanner, Wamego; Aho, Ottawa; Rhodes, KC Piper and Lewis, Concordia, 54.