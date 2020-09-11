SOCCER

SALINA SOUTH BOYS 3, McPHERSON 2: At Valley Center, Salina South advanced to the championship of the Maize South Tournament with a semifinal victory over McPherson on Thursday.

The Cougars, who improved to 4-0, will face Maize South for the championship at 4 p.m. Saturday at Maize South, while McPherson plays Wichita Kapaun at 2 p.m. in the third-place game.

South, which beat McPherson for the second time in nine days, scored the game's first three goals and held off a late rally by the Bullpups. The Cougars led 2-0 at halftime on goals by Brandon Oaks in the third minute with an assist from Jorge Navarro and Alex Escobedo's strike in the 29th.

Oaks scored again less than seven minutes into the second half to make it 3-0. McPherson got back in it with scores from Josh Everhart in the 60th minute and Cade Hargrave in the 77th.

South had seven shots on goal to four for McPherson.

SALINA CENTRAL 2, HAYS 1 (2 OT): At Hays, Salina Central got a goal from Sergio De La Torre in the second overtime to escape with the road victory Thursday over Hays.

Avery Regier assisted on the game winner, which came with the Mustangs playing a man down after a red card. The Mustangs improved to 2-1.

Hays struck first, in the 11th minute, on a goal by Diego Muller in the 11th minute, with Brantlee Staab providing the assist. But Central equalized in the 24th minute on a Nolan Foley free kick, sending it to halftime tied 1-1.

That's how it remained through the second half an first overtime.

Grant Sheppard had six saves for Central.

CROSS COUNTRY

SE SALINE GIRLS ROLL: At Hesston, Southeast of Saline's girls got a first-place finish from Jentrie Alderson in the junior race, plus second from Ashley Prochazka and third from Savannah Sutton in the sophomore division Thursday on the way to the Class 3-2-1A team title in the Swather Special.

The Trojans won with 6 points, followed by Minneapolis with 10 and Sacred Heart 13.

Alderson, making her season debut, had the meet's fastest time of 19 minutes, 30.7 seconds, besting sophomore winner Alayna Cossaart of Minneapolis, who ran a 19:37.3. Prochazka (20:39.7) and Sutton (20:49.7) claimed the next two spots.

For Sacred Heart, Emma Roberts finished third in the freshman race with a 21:52.0, while Madisyn Ehrlich was fifth in the junior division at 21:21.6.

Southeast of Saline's boys took second as a team despite the absence of injured Class 3A state champion Dylan Sprecker. Smoky Valley won with 15 points, followed by the Trojans with 23. Sacred Heart was 17th with a 137 total.

The top finishers for Southeast were Luke Gleason in second (16:03.8) and Dominic Jackson third (16:31.3) in the senior race, while Damion Jackson was third in the sophomore division. Sacred Heart was led by Jace Douglas with 21st place (19:22.0) in the sophomore race.

SOUTH GIRLS TAKE FOURTH: At Hesston, Salina South's girls finished fourth as a team Thursday in the Swather Special. The Cougars finished with 27 points, while Salina Central tied for eighth with 77.

South's Grace Allen was fourth in the junior race with a time of 20 minutes, 26.1 seconds in the junior race, while teammate Kylie Arnold took sixth in 21:04.9. The top placer for the Cougars was Miranda Strang with third in the senior division (21:20.3).

Cora White led Salina Central with 10th place in the junior race (27:41.36).

The junior race produced the best results for Salina boys, with Central's William Griffith taking first in 17:04.4 and South's Izaac Leonard second in 17:32.8. South was ninth as a team with 113 points and Central 10th with 116.

VOLLEYBALL

KNIGHTS FALL TO LYONS: At Sacred Heart, the host Knights dropped a pair of matches to Lyons on Thursday. The losses came two days after Sacred Heart swept two North Central Activities Association matches against Minneapolis.

Against Lyons, the Knights lost the first match, 25-21, 25-14, and the second, 25-20, 25-21.

Teghan Slagle had 13 kills and Kelsie Gack 12 to lead the Sacred Heart attack in the Lyons matches, with Gack adding 15 digs. Ellie Woodall led in assists with 21, followed by Audrey Woodall with 13. Woodall and Avery Eshleman each had one solo block and one block assist.