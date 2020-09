BELOIT — The Thomas More Prep-Marian volleyball team won a road match at Beloit in four sets on Thursday.

The Monarchs, ranked No. 5 in Class 3A, beat Beloit 24-26, 25-20, 25-12, 25-14 to move to 11-2 on the season.

The Monarchs will play in a triangular with Trego and and Stockton on Tuesday in WaKeeney.