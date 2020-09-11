TV-RADIO (reverse header)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 12

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

6:05 p.m.—Pittsburgh at Kansas City, FSKC, cable 34

6:10 p.m.—Detroit vs. Chicago White Sox, FS1, cable 60

7:07 p.m.—Cleveland vs. Minnesota, FOX, cable 4

BASKETBALL

7 p.m.—Houston vs. L.A. Lakers, ESPN, cable 32

FOOTBALL

11 a.m.—Louisiana-Lafayette at Iowa State, ESPN, cable 32

11 a.m.—Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia, FS1, cable 60

11 a.m.—Charlotte at Appalachian State, ESPN2, cable 33

11 a.m.—Arkansas State at Kansas State, FOX, cable 4

11:30 a.m.—Louisiana-Monroe at Army, CBSSN, cable 260

1:30 p.m.—Duke at Notre Dame, NBC, cable 3

2:30 p.m.—Georgia Tech at Florida State, ABC, cable 3

2:30 p.m.—Texas-San Antonio at Texas State, ESPN2, cable 33

2:30 p.m.—Campbell at Georgia Southern, ESPNU, cable 244

6 p.m.—Citadel at South Florida, ESPNU, cable 244

6:30 p.m.—Clemson at Wake Forest, ABC, cable 10

6:30 p.m.—Tulane at South Alabama, ESPN2, cable 33

9 p.m.—Coastal Carolina at Kansas, FS1, cable 60

HOCKEY

7 p.m.—Vegas vs. Dallas, NBC, cable 3

SOCCER

11:30 a.m.—Leeds United vs. Liverpool, NBC, cable 3

2:30 p.m.—Women, Portland FC at OL Reign, CBSSN, cable 60

TENNIS

3 p.m.—U.S. Open, ESPN, cable 32

RADIO

BASEBALL

6:05 p.m.—Pittsburgh at Kansas City, KSAL, 1150-AM

FOOTBALL

11 a.m.—Arkansas State at Kansas State, KSAL, 1150-AM

6 p.m.—Friends at Kansas Wesleyan, KSAL, 104.9-FM

9 p.m.—Coastal Carolina at Kansas, KZUH, 92.7-FM

SATURDAY, SEPT. 12

BASEBALL

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 6:05 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Ell-Saline at Wamego, 11 a.m.

FOOTBALL

Arkansas State at Kansas State, 11 a.m.

Friends at Kansas Wesleyan, 6 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Kansas, 9 p.m.

SOCCER

Kansas Wesleyan at Saint Mary, ppd

Salina South boys at Maize South, 4 p.m.

TENNIS

Salina South girls at Salina Central, 8:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart girls at Hesston, 9 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Ell-Saline vs. Sylvan-Lucas at Sylvan Grove, 8 a.m.

Sacred Heart at Ellsworth, 8 a.m.

Salina Central at Valley Center, 8 a.m.

Salina South at Southeast of Saline, 9 a.m.

Kansas Wesleyan vs. Presentation at Peru, Neb., 10 a.m.

Kansas Wesleyan vs. Dakota State at Peru, Neb., Noon

HIGH SCHOOL

SWATHER SPECIAL

At Hesston G.C.

CLASS 6-5-4A

BOYS

Team scores

Dodge City 42, Garden City 43, Hays 56, Liberal 60, Newton 62, Great Bend 90, McPherson 100, Buhler 108, Salina South 113, Salina Central 116.

Salina individuals

Seniors—24. Schutz, SS, 20:36.4. 28. Sheahon, SC, 21:02.2. 34. Peyatt, SC, 27:32.8.

Juniors—1. Griffith, SC, 17:04.4. 2. Leonard, SS, 17:32.8. 10. French, SC, 18:02.3. 22. Duke, SS, 20:11.8. 24. Jamison, SS, 20:36.5. 27. Shea, SC, 20:45.9.

Sophomores—4. Tibbits, SC, 18:05.6. 11. Barth, SC, 19:09.1. 21. Kaiser, SS, 19:56.1. 23. Hudson, SS, 19:57.8. 35. Schrage, SS, 24:01.7.

Freshmen—12. Affholder, SC, 19:42.6. 16. McMurray, SS, 20:01.5. 18. Brown, SS, 20:14.8. 36. Price, SS, 24:39.7. 37. Rector, SS, 24:46.2. 39. Coulter, SS, 27:17.1. 40. Carano, SC, 31:12.0. 41. Schutz, SS, 37:05.9.

GIRLS

Team scores

Great Bend 13, Dodge City 16, Hays 25, Salina South 27, Garden City 37, Buhler 57, Liberal 69, Newton 77, Salina Central 77, McPherson 81.

Salina individuals

Seniors—3. Strang, SS, 21:20.3. 9. Fischer, SS, 22:21.6. 13. Schrage, SS, 23:01.0. 22. Rector, SS, 25:16.4. 24. Strommen, SC, 25:35.9. 25. Smith, SS, 25:44.6.

Juniors—4. Allen, SS, 20:26.1. 6. Arnold, SS, 21:04.9. 10. White, SC, 21:55.4. 11. Davila, SC, 22:03.2. 25. Young, SC, 24:27.2.

Sophomores—5. Marncino-Hinde, SS, 21:42.3. 34. Helton, SC, 27:41.7. 36. Am.Coykendall, SC, 33:15.6. 37. Al.Coykendall, SC, 37:12.9.

Freshmen—11. Denning, SC, 22:32.9. 21. Shea, SC, 25:11.8. 37. Mendenhall, SC, 31:58.7.

CLASS 3-2-1A

BOYS

Team scores

Smoky Valley 15, Southeast of Saline 23, Berean Academy 36, Holcomb 54, Wichita Collegiate 58, Hesston 62, Halstead 68, Burlington 73, Hoisington 85, Meade 97, Goessel 100, Moundridge 104, Marion 112, Cheney 122, Wichita Sunrise 123, Minneapolis 125, Sacred Heart 137, Central Burden 163, Ellsworth 168.

Saline County individuals

Seniors—2. Gleason, SES, 16:03.8. 3. Jackson, SES, 16:31.3. 9. Smith, SES, 17:36.7. 10. Hanson, SES, 17:38.1.

Juniors—7. Kejr, SES, 17;39.8. 22. Nurnberg, SES, 19:14.4. 40. Perrin, SH, 32:46.1.

Sophomores—3. Jackson, SES, 16:59.7. 8. Morrical, SES, 18:29.9. 9. Richardson, SES, 18:30.0. 21. Douglas, SH, 19:22.0. 24. Riordan, SH, 19:30.5. 27. Pembleton, SES, 19:47.1. 32. Johnson, SES, 20.31.1. 43. Weiss, SES, 22:34.5.

Freshmen—24. Johnston, SH, 20:30.1. 28. Ehrlich, SH, 21:16.2. 33. Kempke, SES, 21:44.6. 36. Walker, SES, 21:59.5.

GIRLS

Team scores

Southeast of Saline 6, Minneapolis 10, Sacred Heart 13, Smoky Valley 18, Berean Academy 24, Burlington 26, Cheney 28, Douglass 29, Beloit 30, Halstead 31, Central Plains 34, Wichita Classical 37, Hoisington 41, Holcomb 43, Meade 45, Kiowa County 46, Hesston 49, Central Burden 61, Wichita Sunrise 68, Goessel 77.

Saline County individuals

Seniors—11. Mendez, SH, 23:10.0. 13. Roths, SES, 23:32.9.

Juniors—1. Alderson, SES, 19:30.7. 5. Ehrlich, SH, 21:21.6. 6. Schroeder, SES, 21:36.2. 12. Pearson, SES, 22:28.0. 14. Yianakopulos, SES



Sophomores—2. Prochazka, SES, 20:39.7. 3. Sutton, SES, 20:49.7. 21. Felzien, SES, 24:23.3. 28. Commerford, SES, 25:32.1.

Freshmen—3. Roberts, SH, 21:52.0. 4. Franklin, SES, 21:59.1. 5. Mikkelson, SH, 22:07.0. 6. Matteucci, SH, 22:21.3. 11. Greenemeyer, SH, 23:11.3. 12. Adams, SES, 23:17.3.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Thursday's result

Sacred Heart 18, Republic County 8

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

SALINA SOUTH 3, McPHERSON 2

Salina South;2;1;—;3

McPherson;0;2;—;2

First half—SS: Oaks (Navarro assist), 3rd minute. SS: Escobedo (unassisted), 29th.

Second half—SS: Oaks (unassisted), 47th. M: Everhard (unassisted), 60th. M: Hargraves (unassisted), 77th.

Shots—SS 7, M 4. Saves—SS 2, M 3. Goalkeepers—SS: Nunez, M: Peterson.

SALINA CENTRAL 2, HAYS 1 (2OT)

Salina Central;1;0;0;1;—;2

Hays;1;0;0;0;—;1

First half—H: Muller (Staab assist), 11th minute. SC: N. Foley (unassisted), 24th.

Second overtime—SC: De La Torre (Regier).

HIGH SCHOOL

AT SACRED HEART

Lyons def. Sacred Heart, 25-21, 25-14. Lyons def. Sacred Heart, 25-20, 25-21.

AT OAKLEY

Phillipsburg def. Oakley, 25-10, 25-12. Phillipsburg def. Plainville, 25-12, 25-13

AT AXTELL

Doniphan West def. Clifton-Clyde, 14-25, 25-21, 25-15. Clifton-Clyde def. Axtell, 25-23, 20-25, 25-16. Clifton-Clyde def. Troy, 25-16, 25-14

AT WETMORE

Washington County def. Wetmore, 25-22, 30-32, 25-20. Washington County def. Blue Valley Randolph, 25-22, 25-15

AT LINN

Linn def. Onaga, 25-8, 25-15. Centralia def. Linn, 25-22, 18-25, 25-15

AT BROOKVILLE

Remington def. Ell-Saline, 25-15, 22-25, 25-21. Ell-Saline def. Remington, 16-25, 25-22, 25-22

AT WHITE CITY

Rural Vista def. Council Grove, 25-22, 25-21. Riley County def. Rural Vista, 25-14, 25-23

FRESHMAN

AT SALINA

Maize South def. Salina South, 25-23, 25-13. Maize South def. Salina Central, 25-12, 25-18. Salina South def. Valley Center, 25-15, 25-19. Salina Central def. Salina South, 25-16, 25-20. Salina Central def. Valley Center, 25-23, 25-18