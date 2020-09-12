DOUGLASS, KANSAS -- Dalton Hilyard ran. Then, he ran some more all over Marion on Friday night.

Junior Dalton Hilyard ran for 214 yards and three touchdowns as Douglass improved to 2-0 on the season with the 34-8 win over Marion.

Last season the Bulldogs were shut out by Marion, 22-0. It was one of the lower points of the season. This season, the revenge was real. The Bulldogs rode on the back of Hilyard as it started with a 4-yard touchdown run 4:30 to go in the first half.

The defense stepped up as Hunter Glaves took an interception back 37 yards with 1:18 remaining in the first half to give them a 14-0 lead at the break.

Marion chipped into the lead when Seth Lanning found Ian Ingels on the 20-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.

Then Hilyard went to work.

On a 3rd-and-17, Hilyard broke off a 37-yard touchdown run with 7:12 remaining to make it 20-8.

Then, on their next possession, Hilyard ran almost the entire field, taking off for a 92-yard run, icing the game with the 28-8 lead.

Wade Morgan gave the icing on the cake with the 9-yard touchdown run with 1:38 remaining.

Hilyard finished with 214 yards on 30 carries and scoring three touchdowns.

Morgan had 34 yards on five carries.

Quarterback Jordan Stoffel finished 10-of-17 for 63 yards and an interception.

Marion’s quarterback had 200 yards on 31 passing attempts but threw two interceptions.

Douglass will travel to Wichita Trinity (1-1) for a Week 3 showdown with the Knights.

Marion 0;0;8;0 - 8

Douglass 0;14;0;20 - 34

D – 4 yd run Dalton Hilyard (Hilyard run)

D – 37 yd INT Return Hunter Glaves (run failed)

M – 20 yd pass Seth Lanning to Ian Ingels (Nathan Hoffner run)

D – 32 yd run Dalton Hilyard (pass failed)

D – 92 yd run Dalton Hilyard (Jordan Stoffel pass to David Arevalo)

D – 9 yd run Wade Morgan (run failed)

Individual Statistics:

Rushing:

Douglass – Jordan Stoffel 5-(4); Dalton Hilyard 30-214; Wade Morgan 5-34; Totals 40-244.

Marion – Jake Hess 3-12; Seth Lanning 9-(8); Nathan Hoffner 11-15; Will Alleven 2-0; Totals 25-19.

Passing: (cmp-att-yds-td-int)

Douglass – Jordan Stoffel 10-17-63-0-1.

Marion – Seth Lanning 15-31-200-1-2.

Receiving:

Douglass – Dylan Lockwood 2-12; Brady Roberts 1-6; David Arevalo 2-8; Cole Martin 4-39; David Arevalo 1-(2).

Marion – Jake Hess 2-1; Ian Ingels 5-95; Nathan Hoffner 1-14; Will Alleven 5-73; Braedon Mercer 2-17.