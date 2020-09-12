After a slow start, the Thomas More Prep-Marian football team scored 34 answered points to roll to a 34-6 win over Russell on Friday night at Lewis Field Stadium.

The Monarchs saw two red-zone drives stall in the first half but got on the board late in the second quarter after a 32-yard from Bryce Seib set up a 1-yard TD from quarterback by Kade Harris.

Harris rushed for two touchdowns and threw a 95-yard TD to Mark Rack. Seib also had a rushing TD.

Check hdnews.net and Sunday’s print edition for more on the Monarchs’ win.