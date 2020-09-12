A year ago, Hayden manhandled Seaman in a 54-7 romp that veteran Viking football coach Glenn O’Neil termed "embarrassing.’’

Friday night was a dramatically different story, however, with the Vikings jumping out to a 21-0 lead and holding on for a 28-22 home victory over the Wildcats to improve to 2-0 on the year.

"This is a real big one, just because of how talented they are,’’ said O’Neil, whose Vikings equaled their win total from 2019. "We’ve got to build on it. We thought there were some games we had to try to steal during the season to have a progressive record and this was one of them.’’

Seaman senior quarterback Reid Cowan, who completed 15 of 22 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a score, agreed with O’Neil that Friday’s win was a big step forward.

"We’ve all progressed so much from last year and we’ve all developed more as players,’’ Cowan said. "For a lot of us that (the Hayden loss) was our second varsity game, and having this extra year made us so much better and helped us have better vision on the field.’’

Seaman dominated most of the first half en route to a 21-8 lead, with the Vikings scoring on their first three offensive possessions to take a 21-0 advantage two plays into the second half.

The Vikings took the opening kickoff and drove 64 yards in six plays for the game’s first touchdown, with junior wingback Casen Stallbaumer hitting senior Jordan Zahn for a 40-yard score on a reverse pass with 9:47 left in the opening quarter. Senior Ike Prengel kicked the extra point.

Stallbaumer threw for his second TD in as many games and admitted he gets excited when Seaman calls that play.

"It’s a fun play,’’ said Stallbaumer, who played quarterback in middle school. "I can throw the ball. I still have a little bit of that in me.’’

Hayden’s opening drive ended with a fumble and Seaman took advantage of the miscue, driving 32 yards in six plays for a 1-yard touchdown plunge from Cowan.

The Vikings set up the score with a 21-yard pass completion from Cowan to junior Kaden Ireland to the 2-yard-line on a 3rd-and-12 play. Prengel tacked on the extra point to put Seaman up 14-0 with 6:38 left in the first.

Seaman made it 21-0 with a 14-yard TD pass from Cowan to junior Braden Colley with 11:43 left in the half, capping an eight-play, 63-yard scoring drive.

Hayden got on the scoreboard on a 3-yard touchdown pass from senior Johnny Holloway to senior Desmond Purnell with 7:13 left in the first half and junior Gavin Arnold picked up a fumbled snap and threw to Purnell for a 2-point conversiont to cut the Wildcats’ deficit to 21-8.

Purnell cut Seaman’s lead to 21-15 when he returned the second-half kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown (Skyler Specht kick), but Seaman answered with a 1-yard TD run by senior Nathan Zeferjahn to go back up by a 28-15 count with 9:31 remaining.

Purnell scored his third touchdown on a 46-yard touchdown pass from Holloway with 3:07 left (Specht kick), but Seaman held on for the win, with Stallbaumer clinching the win with a pass interception with 1:11 remaining.

"That was a big highlight, a big play,’’ Stallbaumer said.

Zeferjahn rushed for 79 yards and a TD on 16 carries and also had a pass interception while Colley had five receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown and Zahn had two catches for 50 yards and a score.

Holloway passed for 206 yards and two touchdowns on a 15-of-26 performance while Purnell caught six passes for 108 yards, Specht caught five passes for 68 yards and senior Will DeVader rushed for 54 yards on eight carries.

Hayden played without senior standouts Jack Konrade and Trey Pivarnik.

SEAMAN 28, HAYDEN 22

Hayden (1-1);0;8;7;7;—;22

Seaman (2-0);14;7;0;8;—;28

Seaman — Zahn 40 pass from Stallbaumer (Prengel kick)

Seaman — Cowan 1 run (Prengel kick)

Seaman — Colley 14 pass from Cowan (Prengel kick)

Hayden — Purnell 3 pass from Holloway (Purnell pass from Arnold)

Hayden — Purnell 91 kickoff return (Specht kick)

Seaman — Zeferjahn 1 run (Prengel kick)

Hayden — Purnell 46 pass from Holloway (Specht kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing — Hayden: DeVader 8-54, Purnell 7-39, Chisham 1-9, Jayden Rainer 3-8, Holloway 1-0. Seaman: Zeferjahn 16-79, Cowan 8-32, Stallbaumer 10-23, Murray 4-11, Team 3-(minus)-3.

Passing — Hayden: Holloway 15-26-2, 206 yards. Seaman: Cowan 15-22-1, 174; Stallbaumer 1-1-0, 40.

Receiving — Hayden: Purnell 6-108, Specht 5-68, Rice 2-27, Jayden Rainer 1-6, DeVader 1-(minus)-3. Seaman: Colley 5-75, Stallbaumer 4-27, Zahn 2-50, Murray 2-24, Ireland 1-21, Vargas 1-9, Zeferjahn 1-8.

Punting — Hayden: Purnell 2-34.0. Seaman: Zeferjahn 2-42.0.