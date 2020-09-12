Trailing 15-14 with a little more than a minute left in Friday’s matchup with Bonner Springs, Shawnee Heights football coach Jason Swift knew he had to take a chance.

"We knew that if they made a first down, we had to let them score," Swift said. "You never know, if they take a knee or go down at the one, it won’t work. But we told the kids they had to let them score.

"They looked at me for a minute, but that’s trust. They never lost hope. That’s what makes these outstanding young men. They never gave up."

The T-Birds allowed Bonner Springs to run a quarterback keeper 13 yards into the end zone, preserving 1:24 on the clock, but going down 22-14.

Swift hoped his T-Birds could bounce back, but he had no idea how quickly it would happen.

Heights sophomore Jeremiah Smith, deep to return the kickoff, mishandled the ball at the 3-yard-line. In the time it took him to recover the ball, the Bonner Springs coverage team poured down the field. Smith made a couple of cuts and found a crease. He turned on the afterburners, returning the kick 97 yards to pull Shawnee Heights back to within two, 22-20.

"It bounced off my helmet and I was like ‘Ah man, I messed up,’ Smith said. "But I picked the ball up and I turned and I saw an opening and I just hoped for the best. I just put in the track speed and made it down there."

"Sometimes when a kick hits the ground it just makes crazy things happen," Swift said. "Once he got it and made his first cut, you could see that Bonner Springs had the angle. But he just turned it on and outran the angles. And he’s just a sophomore. He doesn’t have a lot of football under his belt."

Heights needed the 2-point conversion to tie the game with less than a minute left. Quarterback Hunter Wohler rolled right, looking for a receiver. When nothing materialized, Wohler reversed his field and scrambled back through the crowded backfield, scanning the end zone.

"I knew I had to make a play," Wohler said. "And my receivers, they knew that I was scrambling and they got open in the back of the end zone. And I lofted it in there and it was a perfect play."

On the other end of the perfect play was Brent Showalter, racing through the back of the end zone. The senior went into a slide and cradled the pass just before skidding out of bounds.

"That’s just who Hunter Wohlers is," said Swift. "He’s a heck of a football player. He’s been making plays like that for years. He scrambled around until Showalter broke open and he got it to him."

Shawnee Heights took the ball first in overtime, and Wohler ran the ball in on the second of two quarterback keepers.

Having seen their victory snatched away, Bonner Springs couldn’t muster a score in the extra period and lost, 29-22.

"I feel bad for Bonner Springs, because every single kid played with such great heart," Swift said. "If we had lost this game, I would have said ‘That was an excellent football game,’ but it turned out to go in our favor. That’s why you have high school football, for nights like tonight."

A key to the contest was the job Showalter did on the defensive side of the ball. Throughout the first half, Bonner Springs exploited the size advantage of 6-foot-6 receiver Cortland Hervey. Hervey hauled in three long passes, including scores of 66 and 58 yards. But in the second half, the 6-foot-1 Showalter battled the giant wideout and shut him down.

After exchanging two turnovers apiece in a sloppy first quarter, Bonner Heights seized upon the mismatch with Hervey. With just under a minute left in the quarter, quarterback Jayce Smith connected with Hervey for his first score to go up 6-0.

The T-Birds wasted no time responding in the first period. On the ensuing play from scrimmage, Wohler passed into a tight window, finding Showalter for a 57-yard answer.

The Braves regained the lead on a 30-yard field goal. But Shawnee Heights responded again. The T-Birds’ 12-play drive ended with Wohler lofting a 17-yard pass into the end zone that was snared by Harvey Davis Jr. to cling to a 14-9 halftime advantage.

Hervey notched his second long score midway through the third period. Heights, meanwhile, failed to put points on the board until the T-Birds’ last-minute heroics.

Bonner Springs was led by quarterback Jayce Smith, who ran 27 times for 101 yards and a touchdown, and also threw for 252 yards and two more scores.

For Shawnee Heights, Wohler ran for 59 yards and a touchdown and threw for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Showalter finished with 94 yards receiving.

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 29, BONNER SPRINGS 22 (OT)

Bonner Springs (0-2);6;3;6;7;0;—;22

Shawnee Heights (1-1);7;7;0;8;7;—;29

Bonner Springs — Hervey 58 pass from Smith (kick failed)

Shawnee Heights — Showalter 58 pass from Wohler (Salamanca kick)

Bonner Springs — Reno 47 FG

Shawnee Heights — Davis 17 pass from Wohler (Salamanca kick)

Bonner Springs — Hervey 66 pass from Smith (pass failed)

Bonner Springs – Smith 13 run (Reno kick)

Shawnee Heights — Smith 97 kickoff return (Showalter pass from Wohler)

Shawnee Heights — Wohler 5 run (Salamanca kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING­ — Bonner Springs: Robinson 6-14, Graves 5-4, Smith 27-101, Andrewjeski 1-8, Parks 2-5; Shawnee Heights: Smith 5-47, Sanders 12-56, Wohler 14-59, January 1-(minus)-2, McDaniel 1-(minus)2.

PASSING — Bonner Springs: Smith 15-30-1 252 yards; Shawnee Heights: Wohler 10-17-2 130 yards.

RECEIVING — Bonner Springs: Hervey 4-162, Amayo 1-4, Andrewjeski 5-34, Wylie 3-19, Wendt 2-33; Shawnee Heights: Showalter 6-94, Davis 1-17, Sanders 1-0, McDaniel 1-5, Smith 1-14.

PUNTING — Bonner Springs: Smith 2-31.5; Shawnee Heights: Salamanca 2-38.0.