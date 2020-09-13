LAWRENCE — Just how unprepared was Kansas football early in its season opener Saturday?

That question could be directed to senior Thomas MacVittie — but perhaps a more fitting recipient would be the equipment manager that sent the starting quarterback out in a jersey that incorrectly read "MacVitte."

Indeed, the Jayhawks found themselves behind the eight ball out of the gate.

KU was backhanded and brushed aside early in the 38-23 defeat to Sun Belt foe Coastal Carolina, the second straight season the Chanticleers have left David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium with an upset victory. Unlike last year’s 12-7 outcome, however, there would be no late-game drama in Saturday’s late-night affair — by the time KU (0-1) mustered its first points of the season, Coastal (1-0) had already laid claim to a four-touchdown lead.

The first half very well could’ve been the worst 30 minutes in the history of the beleaguered Jayhawk football program, an irredeemable stretch that unfolded in an empty stadium but in front of a national audience watching on FS1.

McCall was 7-for-9 passing for 85 yards and three touchdowns in the opening half, also notching a helicopter-style rushing score en route to the 28-3 advantage at intermission. The Chanticleers ran the ball at will on the KU defense, piling up 112 yards on 12 carries in the first two quarters.

MacVittie and Kendrick, meanwhile, took turns being largely ineffective at signal caller, though their wide receivers didn’t help much — the Jayhawks’ first drive ended on an interception after a MacVittie pass attempt clanked off freshman Lawrence Arnold; Takulve Williams fumbled on the team’s second possession, with fellow wideout Andrew Parchment pushed back into him and jarring the ball loose.

A Kendrick interception accounted for KU’s third first-half turnover. The Jayhawks finally got on the board on a 47-yard field goal by Jacob Borcila as time expired in the second quarter, a conversion that did little to dent the stunning deficit for the 6½-point favorite.

"Les Miles" was a trending topic nationally on Twitter midway through the second quarter, for all the wrong reasons, obviously.

On the other sideline, Coastal Carolina could do no wrong, best personified by defensive tackle C.J. Brewer — the redshirt senior caught a touchdown on a trick play for the Chanticleers’ second score, then sacked Kendrick to help doom the Jayhawks’ next possession.

The Jayhawks finally found life in the third quarter.

Kendrick found standout senior Andrew Parchment on a 12-yard scoring strike on fourth-and-5 and connected with Kwamie Lassiter on the subsequent two-point try to cut the Coastal advantage to 28-11 with 2:29 left in the third quarter. Then, after a Chanticleer three-and-out, sophomore running back Velton Gardner went 61 yards for a touchdown to make it an 11-point game with three seconds left in the third period.

But KU failed on an unconventional two-point try, leaving the score at 28-17 entering the final period. And McCall was brilliant again on the Chanticleers’ subsequent possession, capping a clock-chewing drive with a 3-yard scramble-and-score for his fifth total touchdown and a 35-17 lead with 9:55 remaining.

Kendrick found Lassiter for a 5-yard touchdown strike and a 12-point hole with 7 minutes left — another two-point try was unsuccessful — and the Jayhawks appeared to recover an onside kick attempt. But officials dinged KU for an offsides penalty on the attempt, leading to a higher degree of difficulty on a second onside try that was unsuccessful.

KU got no closer. When the final whistle blew, a group of roughly a dozen Chanticleers eschewed the postgame handshakes, instead rushing to the end zone for a celebratory photo.

With the Jayhawks’ defeat, Big 12 programs fell to 0-3 versus Sun Belt opponents Saturday.

McCall finished 11-for-18 passing for 133 yards and three touchdowns, adding 11 carries for 73 yards and two rushing scores. Miles stabilized to finish 15-for-24 for 156 yards, two touchdowns and a pick, while MacVittie was 5-for-9 for 20 yards and one pick before leaving midway through the third quarter with an apparent injury.

Wide receiver Stephon Robinson and tight end Jack Luavasa, both projected starters, were the most notable players among the 39 players that didn’t suit up for the Jayhawks in the opener.