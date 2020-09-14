PRATT — The Thomas More Prep-Marian girls cross country team took first in the Pratt-Skyline Invitational on Saturday.

The Monarchs had five top-10 finishes in the girls race, led by sophomore Sophie Allen’s fourth-place finish.

Allen finished in 24:05.07. She was followed by teammates Abby Reuschhoff (fifth place, 24:33.65), Kyleigh Allen (sixth place, 24:50.53) and Allison Weber (seventh, 25:18.48). TMP’s Julianna Baalmann was 10th in 25:18.48.

In the boys race, Braydon Binder took seventh place for TMP with a 19:41.30.