LIBERAL — The Hays High girls golf team claimed its third team tournament title in just four opportunities on the season, winning the Liberal Invitational on Monday at the Willow Tree Golf Course.

Hays High sophomore Katie Dinkel won her first individual tournament title with a 40 in the nine-hole event. She won by two strokes over Dodge City’s Ashlyn Armstrong.

Junior Taleia McCrae shot a 44 while senior Sophia Garrison carded a 47, placing third and fourth, respectively, for the Indians. Hays’ Sierra Smith and Abbie Norris both tied for 14th with 51s.

The Indians finished with a team score of 182, seven strokes ahead of second-place Dodge City.

Hays High will play in the Salina South Invitational on Monday.

LIBERAL INVITATIONAL

Team scores

Hays 182, Dodge City 189, Great Bend 199, Garden City 199, Garden City 204, Liberal 22.

Top 10

1. Dinkel, Hays, 40; 2. Armstrong, Dodge City, 42; 3. McCrae, Hays, 44; 4. Garrison, Hays, 47; T5. Gleason, Dodge City, 48; T5. Miessler, Great Bend, 48; T5. Warren, Garden City, 48; T8. Aguirre, Dodge City, 49; T8. Kaiser, Great Bend, 49; T8. Wagensell, Liberal, 49.

Other Hays High scores

T14. Smith, Hays, 51; Norris, Hays, 51; 23. Lopez, Hays, 57.