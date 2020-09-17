Central Kansas League

Halstead (2-0) @ Hoisington (2-0)

This will be one of the 3A games to watch in the state this week. The two teams were co-champions of the CKL last year, but didn’t get to play each other.

Halstead blanked Nickerson 36-0 last week while Hoisington topped Larned 25-19. The Dragons have outscored their opponents 82-0 so far this year.

Halstead is led by Lakin Farmer with 38 carries for 400 yards and six touchdowns. Kaden Lopez has 18 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown. Cameron Kohr has hit five of nine passes for 44 yards. Doug Grider leads the defense with 24 total tackles.

Hosington quarterback Mason Haxton has hit seven of 14 passes for 145 yards with an interception and two touchdowns. Joshua Ball has 21 rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns. Hunter Morris has 12 carries for 95 yards and three touchdowns. Holt Hanzlick has 17 carries for 129 yards and a score.

Hesston (2-0) @ Pratt (1-1)

Hesston improved to 2-0 with a 44-39 win over Hillsboro. Pratt downed Girard 20-19 in a game played on a neutral site in El Dorado.

Hesston’s Ryan Eilert has 401 yards passing on 32 of 52 attempts with three touchdowns and an interception. Eilert also has 67 rushing yards with three touchdowns. Nick Arnold has 102 rushing yards. Ben Bollinger has 201 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Brayden Schilling has 162 yards receiving with a touchdown.

Pratt is led by Devon Weber with 114 yards rushing and a touchdown. Weber also has a receiving touchdown. Blake Coss has hit 11 of 21 passes for 112 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Coss also has 41 rushing yards with a score.

Class 1A, District 4

Remington (0-2) @ Wichita Independent (0-2)

Remington dropped to 0-2 with a 34-20 loss to Conway Springs last week. Independent forfeited to Sedgwick last week. In the season opener against Belle Plaine, Independent had to end the game at halftime because of lack of healthy players.

At this time, the game still appears on the schedule of both schools.

Remington quarterback Braden Scribner has hit 13 of 29 passes for 164 yards with four interceptions and a touchdown. He also has a rushing touchdown. Owen Thiel has 157 rushing yards. Toby Lewis has 150 rushing yards.

Sublette (1-1) @ Sedgwick (2-0)

Sedgwick is 2-0 after a 45-0 win over Sterling and a 2-0 forfeit win over Wichita Independent.

Sublette is 1-1, downing Stanton County 48-22 at home last week.

Sublette quarterback Miguel Hernandez has 271 yards passing with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has 278 yards rushing with three touchdowns. Brice Williamson has 105 yards receiving with two touchdowns.

HOAL 8-Man

Moundridge (0-2) @ Bennington (1-1)

Moundridge fell to Chase County 46-0 last week, while Bennington fell to Washington County 36-16 last week.

Moundridge quarterback Corbin Unruh has hit nine of 30 passes for 126 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Unruh also has a rushing touchdown.

Wheat State League

Goessel (1-1) @ Little River (1-1)

Goessel downed Herington 32-14 last week, while Little River lost on the road to Clifton-Clyde 42-36.

The Little River football team is led by Jayden Garrison with 181 yards rushing and five touchdowns and 75 yards passing with two touchdowns. Garrison has 77 yards receiving with two touchdowns. Graham Stephens has 125 yards passing with two touchdowns and 136 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Braxton Lafferty has 103 yards receiving with two touchdowns.

Eight-Man II, District 6

Stafford (2-0) @ Peabody-Burns (0-2)

Peabody-Burns is coming off a 22-0 road loss to Hutchinson Central Christian. Stafford downed Wilson 58-42.

Stafford is led by Kleyton Schreiber with 296 yards rushing and five touchdowns. Tai Hildebrand has 266 yards rushing and a touchdown. Dylan Gantz has 204 yards passing with seven touchdown. Josh Hildebrand has 78 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Six-Man

Burrton (1-1) @ Moscow (2-0)

Burrton broke a long losing streak with a 71-34 win over Fowler last week, the first for the Chargers since joining the six-man ranks. Moscow downed Rolla 41-9.

Burrton’s Austin Lazenby has 168 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Alex Dick has hit 11 of 17 passes for 166 yards and four touchdowns. Dick has four rushing touchdowns. Leif Hernandez has hit four of 13 passes for 109 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Hernandez also has 110 receiving yards with three touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. Gabe Perkins has 141 receiving yards with three touchdowns.