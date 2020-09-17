After back-to-back road wins, the Hays High football team will play host to Liberal on Friday night at Lewis Field Stadium.

Thomas More Prep-Marian will play its first road game, traveling to Plainville on Friday.

Hays High is coming off a 43-14 win at Great Bend, highlighted by a breakthrough performance from Jordan Dale.

Filling in at quarterback for Dylan Dreiling, who was out with a stomach ailment, Dale rushed for 224 yards and four touchdowns.

HHS junior linebacker Gavin Meyers leads the WAC in tackles with 27, while senior defensive end Gaven Haselhorst, a Kansas State commit, has 20 tackles and two sacks.

Junior receiver Jaren Kanak has 100 yards rushing and 73 yards receiving with two total touchdowns. Junior running back Roy Moroni has rushed for 174 yards and a score.

Liberal is searching for its first win after losing to Goodland, 43-32, in Week 1, and falling 35-0 to Dodge City last week.

TMP (1-1) is coming off a 34-6 win over Russell. Kade Harris threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns, including a 95-yarder to Mark Rack.

Plainville is coming off a 10-7 loss to Oakley.