FHSU Sports Information

Friday

Sep 18, 2020 at 4:51 PM


Despite the transition to a virtual method, this year's 11th annual Tiger Auction generated $194,310.56. More than four hundred individuals registered to bid on one of the 289 online auction items. The 409 bidders included Tiger supporters from 13 states - Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas.


"We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all of the Tiger fans for their incredible generosity during these challenging times," said Director of Athletics Curtis Hammeke.


Tiger Nation showed up in full force to support Auction Item #40, an annual donation initiative with funds directed toward specific needs or improvements for the department of athletics. This year the money given to Item #40 will go directly to support the operational funds of the department due to the loss/reduction of typical revenue streams. The Tiger faithful contributed an incredible $150,772.12 to Item #40.


Donations for Item #40 are accepted throughout the year. They are 100% tax deductible and can be paid in installments through the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021. Individuals or businesses interested in donating can contact the athletics office at (785) 628-4050 to set up a gift.


"Although the online route wasn't the way we planned to conduct the auction this year, it was a great learning experience and was a great way to get Tiger fans from all over the country involved," said assistant athletic director Matt Cook. "Moving forward, don't be surprised if there continues to be an online element to the Tiger Auction and Dinner in addition to the live event, which we hope to hold back inside the Schmidt-Bickle Indoor Training Facility next August. Overall, we are very pleased with the results this year and we can't thank Tiger Nation enough."


The auction committee and athletic department look forward to hosting the 12th annual Tiger Auction and Dinner and welcoming all of Tiger nation to campus in late August 2021. Official date and time along with more information will be released in the coming months.


Contributors of $50 or more to Item #40 as of September 18 include...


Anonymous- $10,000


Patty Baconrind- $10,000


Don and Chris Bickle- $10,000


John T. Bird- $10,000


Jim and Corrine Clark- $10,000


Verlin and Elaine Pfannenstiel- $10,000


Lon and Janyth Pishny- $10,000


Brenda Reeve- $10,000


Ed and Donna Stehno- $10,000


W.R. Robbins- $7,000


Wilmer and Lorena Kellogg- $5,000


Curtis and Renee Longpine- $2,500


Tisa and Bill Mason- $2,500


Denis and Sue Miller- $2,500


Patty Stull and Rich Sieker- $2,500


Michael and Ione Slattery- $2,000


Steve and Marilyn Wood- $2,000


Terra Eck- $1,500


Jim and Hannah Barrett- $1,100


Mike and Debbie Barnett- $1,000


Gary and Sheryl Blair- $1,000


Brad Brown- $1,000


Kent Colwell- $1,000


Dave and Tasha Fate- $1,000


Larry and Judy Getty- $1,000


Luke Haines- $1,000


Curtis and Annette Hammeke- $1,000


Dave and Karen Hendrickson- $1,000


James Kuehl- $1,000


Kathy and Larry Wallert- $1,000


Rich and Marilyn Ziegler- $1,000


Paul-Wertenberger Construction- $1,000


Larry and Sandy Daugherty- $800


Ed and Mary Hammond- $523.56


Jeff and Joleen Briggs- $500


Becky Claycamp- $500


Jerol and Denise DeBoer- $500


Rick and Stephanie Dechant- $500


Craig and Kris Dewell- $500


Lynn Fisher- $500


Jim and Wanda Fouts- $500


Deb Fox- $500


Charles and Shirley Griffith- $500


Brad and Trisha Haynes- $500


Mark and Eva Junk- $500


Bob McAnany- $500


Kathryn Mitchell- $500


Brian and Kara Moore- $500


Shawna Nehls- $500


Terry Siek- $500


Sam Leben- $400


Pishny Party 50/50- $350


Jon and Lynette Armstrong- $250


Ryan and Brenda Bickle- $250


Delores Borgstadter- $250


Doug and Merrie Boucher- $250


Chris and Daphne Brown- $250


Scott Darling- $250


Dustin and Jamie Dreher- $250


Cheryl Engelland- $250


David and Sandra Fuller- $250


Jeff Holgerson- $250


David Janner- $250


Dionandre and Melissa Josenberger- $250


Russ and Meagan McNiff- $250


James Ruda- $250


Jared and Beth Schiel- $250


Dan and Mary Kay Schippers- $250


Clay and Nancy Scott- $250


Lyle Staab- $250


Kathleen Taylor- $250


Jeffry Walker- $250


Riedel's Garden Center- $250


Jane Brady- $200


Doug and Karen Griffiths- $150


Curt Staab- $150


Kevin and Marisa Struckhoff- $150


Charles and Gay Walker- $150


Dick Palmer- $125


Keith and Donna Bieker- $100


Greg and Mary Campbell- $100


Grady and Melissa Dixon- $100


Larry Dreiling- $100


Cindy Elliott- $100


Jonathan Graupmann- $100


Stan and Neva Griffin- $100


Lance and Brenda Hoopingarner- $100


Michael and Kathleen Laubhan- $100


Diane Montano- $100


Brad Rumble- $100


Richard Schoenfeld- $100


Tim and Ruth Schumacher- $100


John and Judy Sjoholm- $100


Jake Stenzel- $100


Sean and Stephanie Walsh- $100


Larry Furthmyer- $75


Megan Purinton- $75


Gerhard Albrecht- $50


Jeff and Hayley Bieker- $50


Christine Caldwell- $50


Jay and Tina Caldwell- $50


J. Alan Feist- $50


Marilyn Goodheart- $50


David and Patricia Kaus- $50


Robert and Claudette Kraus- $50


Robert and Jan Morgenstern- $50


Patty Nicholas- $50


Carmella Thyfault- $50


State Glass Co.- $50