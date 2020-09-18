Despite the transition to a virtual method, this year's 11th annual Tiger Auction generated $194,310.56. More than four hundred individuals registered to bid on one of the 289 online auction items. The 409 bidders included Tiger supporters from 13 states - Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas.

"We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all of the Tiger fans for their incredible generosity during these challenging times," said Director of Athletics Curtis Hammeke.

Tiger Nation showed up in full force to support Auction Item #40, an annual donation initiative with funds directed toward specific needs or improvements for the department of athletics. This year the money given to Item #40 will go directly to support the operational funds of the department due to the loss/reduction of typical revenue streams. The Tiger faithful contributed an incredible $150,772.12 to Item #40.

Donations for Item #40 are accepted throughout the year. They are 100% tax deductible and can be paid in installments through the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021. Individuals or businesses interested in donating can contact the athletics office at (785) 628-4050 to set up a gift.

"Although the online route wasn't the way we planned to conduct the auction this year, it was a great learning experience and was a great way to get Tiger fans from all over the country involved," said assistant athletic director Matt Cook. "Moving forward, don't be surprised if there continues to be an online element to the Tiger Auction and Dinner in addition to the live event, which we hope to hold back inside the Schmidt-Bickle Indoor Training Facility next August. Overall, we are very pleased with the results this year and we can't thank Tiger Nation enough."

The auction committee and athletic department look forward to hosting the 12th annual Tiger Auction and Dinner and welcoming all of Tiger nation to campus in late August 2021. Official date and time along with more information will be released in the coming months.

Contributors of $50 or more to Item #40 as of September 18 include...

