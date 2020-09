The Hays High volleyball team went 1-2 in Thursday’s quadrangular at Ulysses.

The Indians beat Garden City, 14-25, 25-20 and 30-28. They lost to Ulysses 25-23, 16-25 and 22-25 and lost to Pratt, 25-16, 16-25 and 22-25.

HHS (7-6) will return to action Sept. 26 in the Wamego Invitational.