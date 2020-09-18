The 2020 fall season already has had a much different look to it this season, with many schools across the state suspending or canceling seasons and countless others being affected by COVID-19.

After announcing a new-look structure for this fall’s state cross country meets earlier this week, the Kansas State High School Activities Association announced Friday morning more changes to the 2020 fall postseasons. The adjustments were made during this week’s Executive Board and Board of Directors meetings.

The changes in each activity are as follows:

• Cheer/Dance Spirit Gameday Showcase: Competition will be held virtually.

• Cross country: State will be held at three sites instead of two with Augusta hosting Class 6A and 5A, Wamego hosting Class 4A and 3A and Victoria hosting Class 2A and 1A. The number of teams qualifying for state will remain the same with 12 in each classification, but schools will be limited to only seven runners, one manager and two coaches at regional sites on race day.

• Football: Seeding criteria for the postseason has been adjusted.

For Class 6A, 5A, 4A the criteria will be based on: 1. Win/Loss percentage of all games played. 2. Head-to Head if all teams tied played each other. 3. Marginal points — An average will be used vs. a total because of the potential loss of games, due to COVID-19. 4. Drawn by lot (the KSHSAA will draw). 5. Voluntarily forfeiting a game eliminates a school from playoff contention. 6. Cancellations due to COVID-19: Evidence must be provided to KSHSAA if a game needs to be canceled due to COVID-19. The KSHSAA will review before approving. If approved, the game will be called a no contest. The opponent would then be given an option to play another opponent if an opponent is available.

For Class 3A, 2A, 1A, 8 D-I, 8 D-II the criteria will be based on: 1. Win/Loss percentage of all district games. 2. Head-to Head if all teams tied played each other. 3. Marginal points — An average will be used vs a total because of the potential loss of games, due to COVID-19. 4. Drawn by lot (the KSHSAA will draw). 5. Voluntarily forfeiting a district game eliminates a school from playoff contention. 6. District cancellations due to COVID-19: Evidence must be provided to the KSHSAA if a game needs to be canceled due to COVID-19. The KSHSAA will review before approving. If approved, the game will be called a no contest. The opponent would then be given an option to play another opponent if an opponent is available.

• Golf: All classes will be allowed to enter a maximum of five individuals into regionals and state instead of the usual six participants. The top-three teams at each regional will qualify for state instead of the usual four.

• Gymnastics: The state meet will be held Nov. 7 instead of its scheduled Oct. 24 date with many of the state’s programs starting their seasons late.

• Scholars bowl: Competition is now available in a virtual format if in-person competition cannot be held.

• Soccer: Teams in all classes will be seeded into geographical pods instead of seeding east/west.

• Volleyball: All classes will be seeded into geographical sub-states. The winner of each sub-state will then play a neighboring sub-state on the Tuesday following sub-state play to determine the state semifinalists in each classification. The semifinals and finals will then be played in a one-day state tournament at their respective state sites.

• Tennis: Modifications will be made to the state tournament, which include qualifying a reduced number of singles and doubles participants.

Regulations regarding spectator attendance at state events will be finalized at a later date.