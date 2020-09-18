The MIAA Athletics Administrators Committee (AAC) has approved 2021 conference schedules for the fall sports of football, volleyball and women's soccer, released Friday (Sept. 18) by the league office. All three schedules are duplicates of the original 2020 slates that were approved prior to the NCAA's reduction in maximum number of contests for the 2020-21 academic year. Complete schedules for all three sports can be found by clicking on the attached links.

The Tiger football team will host six games during its 11-game all-conference schedule, including a season-opening home game against Northwest Missouri State and other home games against rivals Nebraska-Kearney, Emporia State and Pittsburg State. Game times will be announced at a later date.

Tiger volleyball will gear up for another double-round robin conference schedule, playing each of the other 10 conference schools twice, once at home and once on the road. The Tigers open the conference schedule at home against Washburn and wrap up their home schedule against Central Missouri. Game times and non-conference opponents are to be determined.

The women's soccer team will play five of its 11 official conference contests at home in addition to opening the season against Emporia State and Nebraska-Kearney in non-conference, in-region contests. After back-to-back weeks of home league matches to open the month of October, the Tigers will hit the road for five-straight contests before returning to FHSU Soccer Stadium for Senior Day against Washburn. Game times and non-conference opponents are to be determined.

2021 Fort Hays State Football Schedule

Sept. 2 or Sept. 4 - Northwest Missouri

Sept. 9 or Sept. 11 - at Missouri Western

Sept. 18 - Lincoln

Sept. 25 - at Missouri Southern

Oct. 2 - Nebraska Kearney

Oct. 9 - at Washburn

Oct. 16 - Central Oklahoma

Oct. 23 - at Central Missouri

Oct. 30 - Emporia State

Nov. 6 - at Northeastern State

Nov. 13 - Pittsburg State

*Dates for first two contests and all game times TBA*

2021 Fort Hays State Volleyball Conference Schedule

Sept. 17 - Washburn

Sept. 18 - at Emporia State

Sept. 24 - at Central Oklahoma

Sept. 25 - at Newman

Oct. 1 - Missouri Western

Oct. 2 - Northwest Missouri State

Oct. 5 - Nebraska-Kearney

Oct. 9 - at Central Missouri

Oct. 12 - Emporia State

Oct. 15 - Missouri Southern

Oct. 16 - Pittsburg State

Oct. 19 - at Washburn

Oct. 22 - Newman

Oct. 23 - Central Oklahoma

Oct. 29 - at Northwest Missouri State

Oct. 30 - at Missouri Western

Nov. 2 - at Nebraska-Kearney

Nov. 4 - Central Missouri

Nov. 12 - at Pittsburg State

Nov. 13 - at Missouri Southern

*Dates subject to change, game times and non-conference opponents TBA*

2021 Fort Hays State Women's Soccer Conference Schedule

Sept. 17 - Emporia State^

Sept. 19 - Nebraska-Kearney^

Sept. 24 - at Washburn^

Sept. 26 - at Emporia State

Oct. 1 - Central Oklahoma

Oct. 3 - Newman

Oct. 8 - Missouri Western

Oct. 10 - Northwest Missouri State

Oct. 15 - at Central Missouri

Oct. 17 - at Missouri Southern

Oct. 22 - at Rogers State

Oct. 24 - at Northeastern State

Oct. 29 - at Nebraska-Kearney

Oct. 31 - Washburn

^ indicates non-conference, in-region match

*Game times and non-conference opponents TBA*