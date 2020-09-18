FHSU Sports Information

Friday

Sep 18, 2020 at 4:41 PM


The MIAA Athletics Administrators Committee (AAC) has approved 2021 conference schedules for the fall sports of football, volleyball and women's soccer, released Friday (Sept. 18) by the league office. All three schedules are duplicates of the original 2020 slates that were approved prior to the NCAA's reduction in maximum number of contests for the 2020-21 academic year. Complete schedules for all three sports can be found by clicking on the attached links.


The Tiger football team will host six games during its 11-game all-conference schedule, including a season-opening home game against Northwest Missouri State and other home games against rivals Nebraska-Kearney, Emporia State and Pittsburg State. Game times will be announced at a later date.


Tiger volleyball will gear up for another double-round robin conference schedule, playing each of the other 10 conference schools twice, once at home and once on the road. The Tigers open the conference schedule at home against Washburn and wrap up their home schedule against Central Missouri. Game times and non-conference opponents are to be determined.


The women's soccer team will play five of its 11 official conference contests at home in addition to opening the season against Emporia State and Nebraska-Kearney in non-conference, in-region contests. After back-to-back weeks of home league matches to open the month of October, the Tigers will hit the road for five-straight contests before returning to FHSU Soccer Stadium for Senior Day against Washburn. Game times and non-conference opponents are to be determined.


2021 Fort Hays State Football Schedule


Sept. 2 or Sept. 4 - Northwest Missouri


Sept. 9 or Sept. 11 - at Missouri Western


Sept. 18 - Lincoln


Sept. 25 - at Missouri Southern


Oct. 2 - Nebraska Kearney


Oct. 9 - at Washburn


Oct. 16 - Central Oklahoma


Oct. 23 - at Central Missouri


Oct. 30 - Emporia State


Nov. 6 - at Northeastern State


Nov. 13 - Pittsburg State


*Dates for first two contests and all game times TBA*


2021 Fort Hays State Volleyball Conference Schedule


Sept. 17 - Washburn


Sept. 18 - at Emporia State


Sept. 24 - at Central Oklahoma


Sept. 25 - at Newman


Oct. 1 - Missouri Western


Oct. 2 - Northwest Missouri State


Oct. 5 - Nebraska-Kearney


Oct. 9 - at Central Missouri


Oct. 12 - Emporia State


Oct. 15 - Missouri Southern


Oct. 16 - Pittsburg State


Oct. 19 - at Washburn


Oct. 22 - Newman


Oct. 23 - Central Oklahoma


Oct. 29 - at Northwest Missouri State


Oct. 30 - at Missouri Western


Nov. 2 - at Nebraska-Kearney


Nov. 4 - Central Missouri


Nov. 12 - at Pittsburg State


Nov. 13 - at Missouri Southern


*Dates subject to change, game times and non-conference opponents TBA*


2021 Fort Hays State Women's Soccer Conference Schedule


Sept. 17 - Emporia State^


Sept. 19 - Nebraska-Kearney^


Sept. 24 - at Washburn^


Sept. 26 - at Emporia State


Oct. 1 - Central Oklahoma


Oct. 3 - Newman


Oct. 8 - Missouri Western


Oct. 10 - Northwest Missouri State


Oct. 15 - at Central Missouri


Oct. 17 - at Missouri Southern


Oct. 22 - at Rogers State


Oct. 24 - at Northeastern State


Oct. 29 - at Nebraska-Kearney


Oct. 31 - Washburn


^ indicates non-conference, in-region match


*Game times and non-conference opponents TBA*