SALINA — The Newton High School girls’ golf team placed eighth out of 12 teams Monday at the Salina South Invitational at the Salina Municipal Golf Course.

Hays won the meet at 340, followed by Manhattan at 341 and Derby at 344. Newton shot a 373.

Brooklyn Blasdel of Maize was top medalist at 75, followed by Taleia McCrea of Hays at 76 and Zoe Norton of Salina South at 77.

Newton claimed two top-15 finishes — Mallory Seirer in 12th with an 87 and Lindsey Warsnak tied for 15th at 89.

Jaye Skinner tied for 31st at 96, Cadence Altum finished 42nd at 101 and Alyssa Lujano finished tied for 49th at 105.

Newton plays at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Winfield Invitational, making up an earlier rain out.