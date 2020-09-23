Garden City High School girls tennis team traveled to Wichita Campus on Monday to compete in a round robin tournament.

The Buffaloes finished in second place at a team. Andover claimed the team title.

Garden City finished in second place in each of the four division, two in singles action and two in doubles.

In No. 1 singles, GCHS’ Sage Riggs finished the day with a 3-1 record. Riggs defeated Andover, 8-4, to begin the day, then defeated Dodge City’s Faith Health, 8-1. Riggs only loss came to Goddard Eisenhower, 8-5. She finished off her day with an 8-0 win over Campus.

Brooke Ptacek, playing No. 2 singles for the Buffaloes, finished the day with a 2-2 record. Ptacek dropped her opening match to Andover, 8-5, then also fell to Dodge City’s Sammy Nguyen, 8-4. She bounced back, winning her final two matches. Ptacek defeated Goddard Eisenhower, 8-5, then defeated Campus, 8-1.

Garden City’s No. 1 doubles team of Ashleigh Chappel and Sydney Nanninga finished the round robin with a 3-1 record. The pair dropped their first match to Andover, 8-6, but bounced back and won the next three matches. The Buffaloes defeated Dodge City’s Jewel Escobar and Nariana Ortiz, 8-4, then Goddard Eisenhower, 8-5. They concluded their day with a 8-4 win over Campus.

Rilee McGraw and Chloe Powell, playing No. 2 doubles for GCHS, finished the day with a 3-1 record. The Buffaloes opened with a loss to Campus, 8-6, then won the rest of their matches. The Garden City pair defeated Dodge City’s Becca Unruh and Annicka Hernandez, 8-2, then defeated Goddard Eisenhower, 8-5. The GCHS duo completed their day with a 8-6 win over Campus.

Garden City will be back in action on Saturday when it hosts its home invitational, beginning at 9 a.m. at the GCHS tennis complex.