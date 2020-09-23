Rick Peterson Jr. @RickiePeterson

Wednesday

Sep 23, 2020 at 3:29 PM


LOCAL CALENDAR (HEADER)


Thursday


AUTO RACING


COLLEGE FOOTBALL


6:30 p.m.


ESPN — Alabama (Birmingham) at South Alabama


COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)


6 p.m.


ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami


7:30 p.m.


ESPNU — Texas at Oklahoma


8 p.m.


ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech


GOLF


2 p.m.


GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, First Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic


MLB BASEBALL


12:30 p.m.


MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh


5:30 p.m.


MLBN — NY Yankees at Toronto OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (6 p.m.)


7 p.m.


FSKC — Detroit at Kansas City


8:30 p.m.


MLBN — Oakland at LA Dodgers


NBA BASKETBALL


8 p.m.


TNT — Western Conference Finals: LA Lakers vs. Denver, Game 4, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.


NFL FOOTBALL


7:20 p.m.


NFLN — Miami at Jacksonville


WNBA BASKETBALL


7:30 p.m.


ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Game 3, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.


8:30 p.m.


ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Seattle vs. Minnesota, Game 2, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.


Thursday


Hays High


Boys soccer at Garden City, 5 p.m.


Cross country at McPherson, 4:30 p.m.


Girls golf at Garden City, 1 p.m.


TMP-Marian


Cross Country at Larned Invitational, 3:30 p.m.


Boys soccer vs. Towanda Circle at TMP, 4:30 p.m.


Volleyball in TMP triangular with Hoxie and Plainville, 5 p.m.


Friday


Hays High


Football at Garden City, 7 p.m.


TMP-Marian


Football vs. Syracuse at Lewis Field Stadium, 7 p.m.


Saturday


Hays High


Tennis at Garden City Invitational, 9 a.m.


Volleyball at Wamego Invitational, 9 a.m.


TMP-Marian


Volleyball at Wamego Invitational, 9 a.m.


PRO FOOTBALL (reverse header)


NFL STANDINGS


AMERICAN CONFERENCE


East


;W;L;T;Pct.;PF;PA


Buffalo;2;0;0;1.000;58;45


New England;1;1;0;.500;51;46


Miami;0;2;0;.000;39;52


N.Y. Jets;0;2;0;.000;30;58


South


;W;L;T;Pct.;PF;PA


Tennessee;2;0;0;1.000;49;44


Indianapolis;1;1;0;.500;48;38


Jacksonville;1;1;0;.500;57;53


Houston;0;2;0;.000;36;67


North


;W;L;T;Pct.;PF;PA


Baltimore;2;0;0;1.000;71;22


Pittsburgh;2;0;0;1.000;52;37


Cleveland;1;1;0;.500;41;68


Cincinnati;0;2;0;.000;43;51


West


;W;L;T;Pct.;PF;PA


Kansas City;2;0;0;1.000;57;40


Las Vegas;2;0;0;1.000;68;54


L.A. Chargers;1;1;0;.500;36;36


Denver;0;2;0;.000;35;42


NATIONAL CONFERENCE


East


;W;L;T;Pct.;PF;PA


Dallas;1;1;0;.500;57;59


Washington;1;1;0;.500;42;47


N.Y. Giants;0;2;0;.000;29;43


Philadelphia;0;2;0;.000;36;64


South


;W;L;T;Pct.;PF;PA


New Orleans;1;1;0;.500;58;57


Tampa Bay;1;1;0;.500;54;51


Atlanta;0;2;0;.000;64;78


Carolina;0;2;0;.000;47;65


North


;W;L;T;Pct.;PF;PA


Chicago;2;0;0;1.000;44;36


Green Bay;2;0;0;1.000;85;55


Detroit;0;2;0;.000;44;69


Minnesota;0;2;0;.000;45;71


West


;W;L;T;Pct.;PF;PA


Arizona;2;0;0;1.000;54;35


L.A. Rams;2;0;0;1.000;57;36


Seattle;2;0;0;1.000;73;55


San Francisco;1;1;0;.500;51;37


Thursday, Sept. 17


Cleveland 35, Cincinnati 30


Sunday, Sept. 20


Kansas City 23, L.A. Chargers 20 (ot)


Tennessee 33, Jacksonville 30


Chicago 17, N.Y. Giants 13


Green Bay 42, Detroit 21


Tampa Bay 31, Carolina 17


Buffalo 31, Miami 28


San Francisco 31, N.Y. Jets 13


L.A. Rams 37, Philadelphia 19


Dallas 40, Atlanta 39


Pittsburgh 26, Denver 21


Indianapolis 28, Minnesota 11


Arizona 30, Washington 15


Baltimore 33, Houston 16


Seattle 35, New England 30


Monday, Sept. 21


Las Vegas 34, New Orleans 24


Thursday, Sept. 24


Miami at Jacksonville, 7:20 p.m.


Sunday, Sept. 27


Houston at Pittsburgh, Noon


Tennessee at Minnesota, Noon


Cincinnati at Philadelphia, Noon


Chicago at Atlanta, Noon


Washington at Cleveland, Noon


Las Vegas at New England, Noon


L.A. Rams at Buffalo, Noon


San Francisco at N.Y. Giants, Noon


N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 3:05 p.m.


Carolina at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.


Tampa Bay at Denver, 3:25 p.m.


Detroit at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.


Dallas at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.


Green Bay at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.


Monday, Sept. 28


Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.


LOCAL VOLLEYBALL (reverse header)


HIGH SCHOOL


AT CLAFLIN


Central Plains-Wilson def. Natoma, 25-4, 25-7. Central Plains-Wilson def. Chase, 21-11, 25-8. Central Plains-Wilson def. Sylvan-Lucas, 25-11, 25-17. Sylvan-Lucas def. Chase, 25-6, 25-13. Sylvan-Lucas def. Natoma, 25-4, 25-5. Chase def. Natoma, 25-18, 25-13. Central Plains-Wilson def. Otis-Bison, 25-12, 25-22, 25-21


AT QUINTER


Cheylin def. Quinter, 25-16, 17-25, 25-18. Golden Plains def. Cheylin, 21-25, 25-23, 25-21. Golden Plains def. Quinter, 25-7, 25-15


AT MANKATO


Lakeside def. Rock Hills, 25-13, 25-13. Lakeside def. St. John’s Beloit-Tipton, 26-24, 17-25, 25-18. St. John’s Beloit-Tipton def. Rock Hills, 25-14, 25-9


AT MILTONVALE


Osborne def. Southern Cloud, 26-24, 23-25, 25-23. Osborne def. Lincoln, 25-18, 27-25. Southern Cloud def. Lincoln, 25-23, 9-25, 25-15


AT BELOIT


Beloit def. Sacred Heart, 25-20, 25-21. Beloit def. Sacred Heart, 27-25, 25-19


AT ELLIS


Smith Center def. Ellis, 25-14, 25-11. Smith Center def. Hill City, 25-12, 25-10; Ellis def. Hill City 25-23, 22-25, 25-12.


AT LARNED


Hillsboro def. Larned, 25-12, 25-9. Hillsboro def. Halstead, 25-19, 25-19


AT HAYS


TMP-Marian def. Plainville, 25-15, 25-11. Hoxie def. Plainville, 26-24, 14-25, 25-20. TMP-Marian def. Hoxie, 25-9, 25-20


AT KINSLEY


Victoria def. Kinsley, 25-20, 26-24; Victoria def. Ness City 25-17, 25-20.