LOCAL CALENDAR (HEADER)
Thursday
AUTO RACING
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Alabama (Birmingham) at South Alabama
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas at Oklahoma
8 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, First Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh
5:30 p.m.
MLBN — NY Yankees at Toronto OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (6 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FSKC — Detroit at Kansas City
8:30 p.m.
MLBN — Oakland at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Finals: LA Lakers vs. Denver, Game 4, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NFL FOOTBALL
7:20 p.m.
NFLN — Miami at Jacksonville
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Game 3, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Seattle vs. Minnesota, Game 2, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Local Calendar (Header)
Thursday
Hays High
Boys soccer at Garden City, 5 p.m.
Cross country at McPherson, 4:30 p.m.
Girls golf at Garden City, 1 p.m.
TMP-Marian
Cross Country at Larned Invitational, 3:30 p.m.
Boys soccer vs. Towanda Circle at TMP, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball in TMP triangular with Hoxie and Plainville, 5 p.m.
Friday
Hays High
Football at Garden City, 7 p.m.
TMP-Marian
Football vs. Syracuse at Lewis Field Stadium, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Hays High
Tennis at Garden City Invitational, 9 a.m.
Volleyball at Wamego Invitational, 9 a.m.
TMP-Marian
Volleyball at Wamego Invitational, 9 a.m.
PRO FOOTBALL (reverse header)
NFL STANDINGS
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct.;PF;PA
Buffalo;2;0;0;1.000;58;45
New England;1;1;0;.500;51;46
Miami;0;2;0;.000;39;52
N.Y. Jets;0;2;0;.000;30;58
South
;W;L;T;Pct.;PF;PA
Tennessee;2;0;0;1.000;49;44
Indianapolis;1;1;0;.500;48;38
Jacksonville;1;1;0;.500;57;53
Houston;0;2;0;.000;36;67
North
;W;L;T;Pct.;PF;PA
Baltimore;2;0;0;1.000;71;22
Pittsburgh;2;0;0;1.000;52;37
Cleveland;1;1;0;.500;41;68
Cincinnati;0;2;0;.000;43;51
West
;W;L;T;Pct.;PF;PA
Kansas City;2;0;0;1.000;57;40
Las Vegas;2;0;0;1.000;68;54
L.A. Chargers;1;1;0;.500;36;36
Denver;0;2;0;.000;35;42
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct.;PF;PA
Dallas;1;1;0;.500;57;59
Washington;1;1;0;.500;42;47
N.Y. Giants;0;2;0;.000;29;43
Philadelphia;0;2;0;.000;36;64
South
;W;L;T;Pct.;PF;PA
New Orleans;1;1;0;.500;58;57
Tampa Bay;1;1;0;.500;54;51
Atlanta;0;2;0;.000;64;78
Carolina;0;2;0;.000;47;65
North
;W;L;T;Pct.;PF;PA
Chicago;2;0;0;1.000;44;36
Green Bay;2;0;0;1.000;85;55
Detroit;0;2;0;.000;44;69
Minnesota;0;2;0;.000;45;71
West
;W;L;T;Pct.;PF;PA
Arizona;2;0;0;1.000;54;35
L.A. Rams;2;0;0;1.000;57;36
Seattle;2;0;0;1.000;73;55
San Francisco;1;1;0;.500;51;37
Thursday, Sept. 17
Cleveland 35, Cincinnati 30
Sunday, Sept. 20
Kansas City 23, L.A. Chargers 20 (ot)
Tennessee 33, Jacksonville 30
Chicago 17, N.Y. Giants 13
Green Bay 42, Detroit 21
Tampa Bay 31, Carolina 17
Buffalo 31, Miami 28
San Francisco 31, N.Y. Jets 13
L.A. Rams 37, Philadelphia 19
Dallas 40, Atlanta 39
Pittsburgh 26, Denver 21
Indianapolis 28, Minnesota 11
Arizona 30, Washington 15
Baltimore 33, Houston 16
Seattle 35, New England 30
Monday, Sept. 21
Las Vegas 34, New Orleans 24
Thursday, Sept. 24
Miami at Jacksonville, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 27
Houston at Pittsburgh, Noon
Tennessee at Minnesota, Noon
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, Noon
Chicago at Atlanta, Noon
Washington at Cleveland, Noon
Las Vegas at New England, Noon
L.A. Rams at Buffalo, Noon
San Francisco at N.Y. Giants, Noon
N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 3:05 p.m.
Carolina at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 28
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.
LOCAL VOLLEYBALL (reverse header)
HIGH SCHOOL
AT CLAFLIN
Central Plains-Wilson def. Natoma, 25-4, 25-7. Central Plains-Wilson def. Chase, 21-11, 25-8. Central Plains-Wilson def. Sylvan-Lucas, 25-11, 25-17. Sylvan-Lucas def. Chase, 25-6, 25-13. Sylvan-Lucas def. Natoma, 25-4, 25-5. Chase def. Natoma, 25-18, 25-13. Central Plains-Wilson def. Otis-Bison, 25-12, 25-22, 25-21
AT QUINTER
Cheylin def. Quinter, 25-16, 17-25, 25-18. Golden Plains def. Cheylin, 21-25, 25-23, 25-21. Golden Plains def. Quinter, 25-7, 25-15
AT MANKATO
Lakeside def. Rock Hills, 25-13, 25-13. Lakeside def. St. John’s Beloit-Tipton, 26-24, 17-25, 25-18. St. John’s Beloit-Tipton def. Rock Hills, 25-14, 25-9
AT MILTONVALE
Osborne def. Southern Cloud, 26-24, 23-25, 25-23. Osborne def. Lincoln, 25-18, 27-25. Southern Cloud def. Lincoln, 25-23, 9-25, 25-15
AT BELOIT
Beloit def. Sacred Heart, 25-20, 25-21. Beloit def. Sacred Heart, 27-25, 25-19
AT ELLIS
Smith Center def. Ellis, 25-14, 25-11. Smith Center def. Hill City, 25-12, 25-10; Ellis def. Hill City 25-23, 22-25, 25-12.
AT LARNED
Hillsboro def. Larned, 25-12, 25-9. Hillsboro def. Halstead, 25-19, 25-19
AT HAYS
TMP-Marian def. Plainville, 25-15, 25-11. Hoxie def. Plainville, 26-24, 14-25, 25-20. TMP-Marian def. Hoxie, 25-9, 25-20
AT KINSLEY
Victoria def. Kinsley, 25-20, 26-24; Victoria def. Ness City 25-17, 25-20.