LOCAL CALENDAR (HEADER)

Thursday

AUTO RACING

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Alabama (Birmingham) at South Alabama

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas at Oklahoma

8 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, First Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

MLB BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh

5:30 p.m.

MLBN — NY Yankees at Toronto OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (6 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FSKC — Detroit at Kansas City

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — Oakland at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Finals: LA Lakers vs. Denver, Game 4, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NFL FOOTBALL

7:20 p.m.

NFLN — Miami at Jacksonville

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Game 3, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Seattle vs. Minnesota, Game 2, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Hays High

Boys soccer at Garden City, 5 p.m.

Cross country at McPherson, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf at Garden City, 1 p.m.

TMP-Marian

Cross Country at Larned Invitational, 3:30 p.m.

Boys soccer vs. Towanda Circle at TMP, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball in TMP triangular with Hoxie and Plainville, 5 p.m.

Friday

Hays High

Football at Garden City, 7 p.m.

TMP-Marian

Football vs. Syracuse at Lewis Field Stadium, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Hays High

Tennis at Garden City Invitational, 9 a.m.

Volleyball at Wamego Invitational, 9 a.m.

TMP-Marian

Volleyball at Wamego Invitational, 9 a.m.

NFL STANDINGS

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct.;PF;PA

Buffalo;2;0;0;1.000;58;45

New England;1;1;0;.500;51;46

Miami;0;2;0;.000;39;52

N.Y. Jets;0;2;0;.000;30;58

South

;W;L;T;Pct.;PF;PA

Tennessee;2;0;0;1.000;49;44

Indianapolis;1;1;0;.500;48;38

Jacksonville;1;1;0;.500;57;53

Houston;0;2;0;.000;36;67

North

;W;L;T;Pct.;PF;PA

Baltimore;2;0;0;1.000;71;22

Pittsburgh;2;0;0;1.000;52;37

Cleveland;1;1;0;.500;41;68

Cincinnati;0;2;0;.000;43;51

West

;W;L;T;Pct.;PF;PA

Kansas City;2;0;0;1.000;57;40

Las Vegas;2;0;0;1.000;68;54

L.A. Chargers;1;1;0;.500;36;36

Denver;0;2;0;.000;35;42

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct.;PF;PA

Dallas;1;1;0;.500;57;59

Washington;1;1;0;.500;42;47

N.Y. Giants;0;2;0;.000;29;43

Philadelphia;0;2;0;.000;36;64

South

;W;L;T;Pct.;PF;PA

New Orleans;1;1;0;.500;58;57

Tampa Bay;1;1;0;.500;54;51

Atlanta;0;2;0;.000;64;78

Carolina;0;2;0;.000;47;65

North

;W;L;T;Pct.;PF;PA

Chicago;2;0;0;1.000;44;36

Green Bay;2;0;0;1.000;85;55

Detroit;0;2;0;.000;44;69

Minnesota;0;2;0;.000;45;71

West

;W;L;T;Pct.;PF;PA

Arizona;2;0;0;1.000;54;35

L.A. Rams;2;0;0;1.000;57;36

Seattle;2;0;0;1.000;73;55

San Francisco;1;1;0;.500;51;37

Thursday, Sept. 17

Cleveland 35, Cincinnati 30

Sunday, Sept. 20

Kansas City 23, L.A. Chargers 20 (ot)

Tennessee 33, Jacksonville 30

Chicago 17, N.Y. Giants 13

Green Bay 42, Detroit 21

Tampa Bay 31, Carolina 17

Buffalo 31, Miami 28

San Francisco 31, N.Y. Jets 13

L.A. Rams 37, Philadelphia 19

Dallas 40, Atlanta 39

Pittsburgh 26, Denver 21

Indianapolis 28, Minnesota 11

Arizona 30, Washington 15

Baltimore 33, Houston 16

Seattle 35, New England 30

Monday, Sept. 21

Las Vegas 34, New Orleans 24

Thursday, Sept. 24

Miami at Jacksonville, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Houston at Pittsburgh, Noon

Tennessee at Minnesota, Noon

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, Noon

Chicago at Atlanta, Noon

Washington at Cleveland, Noon

Las Vegas at New England, Noon

L.A. Rams at Buffalo, Noon

San Francisco at N.Y. Giants, Noon

N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 3:05 p.m.

Carolina at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 28

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL

AT CLAFLIN

Central Plains-Wilson def. Natoma, 25-4, 25-7. Central Plains-Wilson def. Chase, 21-11, 25-8. Central Plains-Wilson def. Sylvan-Lucas, 25-11, 25-17. Sylvan-Lucas def. Chase, 25-6, 25-13. Sylvan-Lucas def. Natoma, 25-4, 25-5. Chase def. Natoma, 25-18, 25-13. Central Plains-Wilson def. Otis-Bison, 25-12, 25-22, 25-21

AT QUINTER

Cheylin def. Quinter, 25-16, 17-25, 25-18. Golden Plains def. Cheylin, 21-25, 25-23, 25-21. Golden Plains def. Quinter, 25-7, 25-15

AT MANKATO

Lakeside def. Rock Hills, 25-13, 25-13. Lakeside def. St. John’s Beloit-Tipton, 26-24, 17-25, 25-18. St. John’s Beloit-Tipton def. Rock Hills, 25-14, 25-9

AT MILTONVALE

Osborne def. Southern Cloud, 26-24, 23-25, 25-23. Osborne def. Lincoln, 25-18, 27-25. Southern Cloud def. Lincoln, 25-23, 9-25, 25-15

AT BELOIT

Beloit def. Sacred Heart, 25-20, 25-21. Beloit def. Sacred Heart, 27-25, 25-19

AT ELLIS

Smith Center def. Ellis, 25-14, 25-11. Smith Center def. Hill City, 25-12, 25-10; Ellis def. Hill City 25-23, 22-25, 25-12.

AT LARNED

Hillsboro def. Larned, 25-12, 25-9. Hillsboro def. Halstead, 25-19, 25-19

AT HAYS

TMP-Marian def. Plainville, 25-15, 25-11. Hoxie def. Plainville, 26-24, 14-25, 25-20. TMP-Marian def. Hoxie, 25-9, 25-20

AT KINSLEY

Victoria def. Kinsley, 25-20, 26-24; Victoria def. Ness City 25-17, 25-20.