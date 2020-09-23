After a promising sophomore year in shot put, Sasha Wasinger felt primed for a big year for the Thomas More Prep-Marian track and field team last spring.

When spring sports were canceled because of the pandemic, Wasinger said she was a little worried about how the lost season would affect her recruiting prospects.

But even without a junior track and field season to impress college coaches, Wasinger was still able to find a good fit, signing a letter of intent Wednesday with Tabor College for track and field.

"It was very rough (missing out on track and field season last spring)," Wasinger said. "I really felt like I could do a lot that season. I went to state my sophomore year, so I thought this year I was going to really get out there and do well. That was really devastating to not have that season.

"I was definitely (worried about recruiting), but the good thing is the college coaches are all so very understanding about that. They understand that we didn’t have that season."

Wasinger said she was impressed with Tabor on a recent visit to the campus in Hillsboro.

"Really, the main thing that stood out to me about Tabor — the athletics are obviously awesome — but the school side of it really spoke out to me," Wasinger said. "I just like their programs there.

"The recruiting process was pretty smooth. I went up there a couple weeks ago and met with coach (Dave Kroeker). I really felt at home there."

Wasinger was the regional runner-up in the shot put as a sophomore and took 13th at state with a throw of 34 feet, 2.75 inches.

TMP track and field coach James Harris said he’s enjoyed watching her improvement as a thrower over the past few years.

"I was actually the head junior high track coach when she was a seventh grader," Harris said. "Just to kind of watch her develop over the years and what she’s been able to accomplish — she puts in a lot of hard work. She’s very critical on her technique and she wants to be the best she can be.

"It’s been a joy for me to get the opportunity to work with her and watch her grow and develop."

Wasinger also plays volleyball and basketball for the Monarchs.

"I think being a multi-sport athlete is probably one of the better things," Wasinger said. "It keeps me focused, and I do better in school when I’m in sports, so I’m happy that I get to do that in college and keep that regime and everything."

She said the uncertainty caused by the pandemic has made her savor every opportunity she gets to compete.

"I’m in volleyball right now, so every time we get out on the court, it’s a blessing to be out there and be able to do stuff," Wasinger said. "I’m hoping the same thing comes around when it’s track season."

Competing in track and field at the college level has been a longtime goal for Wasinger.

"That’s always been my main one," Wasinger said. "I’ve been doing track since I was like 8, little clubs and everything. It’s always been something that I really wanted to do (in college), and I’m so excited I get the opportunity to do it."

Wasinger has lofty goals for her senior track and field season.

"I was looking at the record board the other night in the Fieldhouse, and I was like, ’I’m going to break the record this year,’ " Wasinger said.

"We expect big things out of her," Harris said. "Hopefully she’ll be able to compete at a high level, being a regional runner-up as a sophomore and 13th at state. We’re hoping for at least a top-10 finish at the state level and just to continue to compete and get better."

Wasinger said she is planning on competing in shot put, hammer throw and possibly discus at Tabor.

She said it’s a relief to have her college plans finalized.

"It’s very nice to have everything just done; I know where I’m going and I have plan," Wasinger said. "It’s very nice."