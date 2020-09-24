Thursday

Sep 24, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Ark Valley-


Chisholm Trail League


Division I


;Division;Overall


;W;L;W:L


Maize;2;0;3;0


Hutchinson;1;0;3;0


Derby;1;0;2;1


Maize South;1;1;2;1


S.South;1;1;1;2


Campus;0;2;1;2


Newton;0;2;0;3


Division II


;Division;Overall


;W;L;W:L


Goddard;2;0;3;0


Andover;2;0;2;1


And.Central;1;0;2;0


G.Eisenhower;1;1;1;2


Valley Ctr.;0;1;1;2


Ark.City;0;2;1;2


S.Central;0;2;0;3


Division III


;Division;Overall


;W;L;W:L


McPherson;1;0;3;0


El Dorado;1;0;2;1


Buhler;1;0;1;1


Augusta;1;1;1;2


Winfield;0;1;1;2


Circle;0;2;0;3


Division IV


;Division;Overall


;W;L;W:L


Andale;3;0;3;0


Clearwater;3;0;3;0


W.Collegiate;3;0;3;0


Mulvane;0;3;0;3


Rose Hill;0;3;0;3


Wellington;0;3;0;3


Central Kansas League


;League;Overall


;W;L;W:L


Hesston;3;0;3;0


Hoisington;3;0;3;0


Halstead;2;1;2;1


Haven;2;1;2;1


Hillsboro;1;2;1;2


Larned;1;2;1;2


Smoky Valley;1;2;1;2


Lyons;0;1;0;1


Pratt;0;2;1;2


Nickerson;0;2;0;2


Heart of America


11-man


;League;Overall


;W;L;W:L


H.Trinity;1;0;3;0


Sedgwick;1;0;3;0


Ell-Saline;1;0;2;1


Remington;0;0;1;2


Inman;0;1;2;1


Marion;0;1;0;3


Sterling;0;1;0;3


Heart of America


8-man


;League;Overall


;W;L;W:L


Moundridge;1;0;1;2


Bennington;0;1;1;2


Wheat State League


8-man


;League;Overall


;W;L;W:L


Solomon;3;0;3;0


Little River;2;0;2;1


Canton-Galva;1;0;3;0


Herington;2;1;2;1


Goessel;1;2;1;2


Peabody-Burns;0;1;1;2


Wakefield;0;1;0;3


Centre;0;2;0;2


Rural Vista;0;3;0;3


Heart of the Plains


6-man


;League;Overall


;W;L;W:L


Cunningham;0;0;3;0


Burrton;0;0;1;2


KSHSAA Districts


Class 5A West


;W;L;TB


Goddard;3;0;+12


Hays;3;0;+11


Maize;3;0;+11


Hutchinson;3;0;+3


Wichita Northwest;2;0;+13


Wichita Heights;1;0;+10


Maize South;2;1;+8


Kapaun-Mt. Carmel;2;1;+7


Andover;2;1;+4


Bishop Carroll;2;1;-3


Salina South;1;2;-4


G.Eisenhower;1;2;-7


Valley Center;1;2;-9


Salina Central;0;3;-6


Newton;0;3;-8


Liberal;0;3;-12


Class 3A, District 7


(top 4 to playoffs)


;District;Overall


;W;L;TB;W;L


Andale;0;0;0;3;0


Clearwater;0;0;0;3;0


Hesston;0;0;0;3;0


W.Collegiate;0;0;0;3;0


Halstead;0;0;0;2;1


W.Trinity Acad.;0;0;0;1;2


Class 1A, District 4


;District;Overall


;W;L;TB;W;L


Conway Springs;2;0;+14;2;1


Sedgwick;2;0;+1;3;0


Sublette;1;1;+6;1;2


Remington;1;1;0;1;2


Elkhart;0;1;-7;0;3


Stanton Co.;0;1;-7;0;3


W.Independent;0;2;-7;0;3


8-Man I, District 5


(top 4 to playoffs)


;District;Overall


;W;L;TB;W;L


Attica-Argonia;0;0;0;3;0


Goessel;0;0;0;1;2


Moundridge;0;0;0;1;2


Medicine Lodge;0;0;0;0;2


Fairfield;0;0;0;0;3


Pretty Prairie;0;0;0;0;3


8-Man II, District 6


(top 4 to playoffs)


;District;Overall


;W;L;TB;W;L


Caldwell;2;0;+21;3;0


South Barber;1;1;+10;1;2


H.Cent.Chr.;1;1;0;2;1


Norwich;1;1;-10;1;2


Peabody-Burns;1;1;-10;1;2


Stafford;0;1;-2;2;1


South Haven;0;1;-21;1;2


6-Man


(Non-KSHSAA, Playoff structure TBA)


;W;L


Ashland;3;0


Cunningham;3;0


Moscow;3;0


Cheylin;2;0


Natoma;2;0


Weskan;1;1


Burrton;1;2


Golden Plains;1;2


Northern Valley;1;2


Pawnee Heights;1;2


Rolla;1;2


Deerfield;0;3


Fowler;0;3


Greeley Co.;0;3