Thomas More Prep-Marian will open district play with a homecoming matchup against unbeaten Syracuse at 7 p.m. Friday at Lewis Field Stadium.

The Hays High Indians will look to move 4-0 on Friday, playing at Garden City.

TMP (2-1) is coming off a 20-13 win at Plainville. Syracuse is 3-0 for the first team since 1999, opening with wins over Sublette (25-0), Elkhart (33-6) and Stanton County (27-0).

Kolby Brummett has rushed for 363 yards for Syracuse, while quarterback Jay Gould has rushed for 346 yards and five touchdowns. Sophomore Roy Aguilar leads Syracuse in tackles with 31.

TMP quarterback Kade Harris passed for 129 yards and rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown in the win against Plainville. TMP’s Bryce Seib had an interception return for a touchdown.

Hays High is coming off a 27-13 win over Liberal. Jordan Dale has played quarterback the last two weeks, rushing for 283 yards and five touchdowns in the last two games. HHS quarterback/running back Dylan Dreiling has 149 yards on the ground.

Hays High’s Gaven Haselhorst and Gavin Meyers share the Western Athletic Conference lead in tackles with 31 each. Haselhorst also leads the WAC in tackles for loss with eight and sacks with three.

Garden City enters with a 1-2 mark, suffering losses to Manhattan (21-7) and Hutchinson (21-20) before picking up a 14-8 win over Dodge City last week.

Caleb Wiese has rushed for 157 yards for the Buffaloes while Josh Janas has 143 yards on the ground.