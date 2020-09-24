The Newton High School football team’s opponents for the first four weeks of the season have been a combined 10-1.

That includes this week’s opponent, the 3-0 Hutchinson Salthawks, at 7 p.m. Friday at Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson.

The Salthawks are coming off a 34-33 win over Maize South last week, while Newton fell to Maize 34-27. Newton overcame a 14-point deficit early, briefly taking the lead in the third quarter. Maize scored in the fourth quarter and held off a pair of late Railer drives.

Hutchinson opened the season with a 21-13 win over Valley Center, followed by a 21-20 win over Garden City.

Newton opened with a seven-point loss to Class 4A state finalist Andover Central, followed by a 12-point loss to 6A state champ Derby before losing to 5A state semifinalist Maize last week.

Hutchinson is led by Alec McCuan with 471 yards rushing and five touchdowns. He had 292 yards and three touchdowns against Maize South. Quarterback Myles Thompson has hit 20 of 30 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown. Jalen Barlow has 136 yards rushing.

Newton quarterback Ben Schmidt is among the state leaders in passing yards, hitting 62 of 109 attempts for 985 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions. Kenyon Forest has 254 rushing yards on 49 carries with four touchdowns. Peyton Maxwell has 492 receiving yards on 27 catches with four touchdowns. Xzavion Martin has 12 catches for 249 yards and a touchdown. Jake Schmidt has eight catches for 131 yards and a touchdown.

Dehann Nelson leads the defense with 30 total tackles, seven for a loss. Nick Antonowich has 24 total tackles with a sack.

Around the AV-CTL I

Derby (2-1) at Salina South (1-2)

Derby is coming off a 35-21 win over Wichita City League power Bishop Carroll, while Salina South downed Campus 55-35.

Derby’s Lem Wash has 486 passing yards and 370 rushing yards. He has passed for four touchdowns and rushed for five. Dylan Edwards has 428 rushing yards and four touchdowns and 158 receiving yards with a touchdown. Reid Liston has 184 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Campus (1-2) at Maize South (2-1)

Campus fell to Salina South 55-35 last week, while Maize South fell to Hutchinson 34-33.

Maize (3-0) at Arkansas City (1-2)

Maize edged Newton 34-27 last week, while Arkansas City fell to Goddard 46-14.

Maize’s Josh Sanders has 559 yards rushing and 41 yards receiving. Avery Johnson has 504 yards passing with three touchdowns. Jacob Hannah has 233 yards receiving with two touchdowns.