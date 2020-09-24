SHAWNEE MISSION — The Newton High School gymnastics team had its second meet of the year, taking third Wednesday in a quadrangular at the Indian Creek Technology Center in Shawnee Mission.

Shawnee Mission East won the meet at 92.3, followed by Shawnee Mission Northwest at 92.05, Newton at 87.45 and Shawnee Mission North at 60.6.

Newton was led by Toria Thaw, who won the all-around with a score of 34.15. She won the vault at 8.7, the uneven parallel bars at 8.15, the balance beam at 9.1 and took third on the floor exercises at 8.2.

Elisa Fernandez was 13th in all-around at 28.55. Fernandez took sixth on the bars at 6.8.

"I am so proud of these four girls who gave their best to finish in the top three missing two all around teammates," Newton coach JoAnne Thaw said. "They each accomplished at least one thing that improved their performance and it paid off. I didn't hear one complaint or negative remark about going to this meet without all their teammates. Three scores count and they made the most of it. Toria led the team with first on vault, bars, beam and all-around. She was third on floor."

Newton returns to the Indian Creek Center at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for a meet.

Shawnee Mission quad

Wednesday

Team scores — Shawnee Mission East 92.3, Shawnee Mission Northwest 92.05, Newton 87.45, Shawnee Mission North 60.6.

Newton results

All-Around — 1. Toria Thaw 34.15, 13. Elisa Fernandez 28.55.

Vault — 1. Thaw 8.7, 17. Fernandez 8.0, Violet Bartley 7.6.

Uneven parallel bars — 1. Thaw 8.15, 6. Fernandez 6.8, 22. Georgia Garcia 3.6.

Balance beam — 1. Thaw 9.1, 12. Garcia 6.8, 14. Fernandez 6.6.

Floor exercises — 3. Thaw 8.2, 15. Fernandez 7.15, 21. Bartley 6.75, 22. Garcia 6.55.

Revised schedule

Sept. 29 @ Shawnee Mission Northwest (Indian Creek) 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 3 Newton Inv. 11 a.m.

Oct. 6 @ Shawnee Mission West (Indian Creek) 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 12 @ Emporia 6 p.m.

Oct. 24 @ Shawnee Mission North (Indian Creek) 8 a.m.

Oct. 29 @ Shawnee Mission South All-Around meet 5 p.m.

Nov. 7 State @ Newton 11 a.m.