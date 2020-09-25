The Hays High girls golf team continued their winning ways, taking home the team title at the Garden City Invitational on Thursday at Buffalo Dunes Golf Course.

The Indians finished with a team score of 386. Dodge City was second with a 397.

Hays High has captured five tournament titles in six opportunities.

Taleia McCrae took second individually with an 88. Valley Center’s Mati Newman won the tournament with an 82.

Hays’ Sophia Garrison was sixth with a 97 and while Gracie Wente was ninth was a 99.

The Indians will play in the Hutchinson Invitational next Thursday.