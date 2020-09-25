Football
High school
Stat leaders
Area
11-man
Rushing
Player, school ... Att ... Yds ... Y/G
Bowden, Tonganoxie ... 94 ... 758 ... 252.7
Oviatt, Wamego ... N/A ... 408 ... 204.0
Baxa, Republic County ... 53 ... 603 ... 201.0
Schwinn, Maur Hill ... 46 ... 574 ... 191.3
Neal, Lawrence ... 42 ... 530 ... 176.6
Sloyer, Burlington ... 61 ... 505 ... 168.3
Dineen, Free State ... 48 ... 324 ... 162.0
Cushinberry, Atchison ... 63 ... 469 ... 156.3
Weekley, Santa Fe Trail ... 59 ... 460 ... 153.3
Mullin, Clay Center ... 60 ... 438 ... 146.0
Allen, Riley County ... 60 ... 425 ... 141.7
Dilliner, Anderson County ... N/A ... 405 ... 135.0
T. Detwiler, Central Heights ... 52 ... 399 ... 133.0
Erickson, Chapman ... 43 ... 399 ... 133.0
McDonald, Clay Center ... 52 ... 398 ... 132.7
Horak, Rossville ... 36 ... 393 ... 131.0
Metcalfe, Perry-Lecompton ... 46 ... 382 ... 127.3
Karn, Holton ... 43 ... 381 ... 127.0
Price, Burlington ... 27 ... 376 ... 125.3
Yungeberg, Valley Heights ... 38 ... 354 ... 118.0
Boss, Osage City ... 35 ... 341 ... 113.7
L. Detwiler, Lyndon ... 35 ... 339 ... 113.0
Feldkamp, Centralia ... 33 ... 326 ... 108.7
Aschenbrenner, Manhattan ... 55 ... 324 ... 108.0
Killingsworth, Rock Creek ... 51 ... 214 ... 107.0
Bosley, Jackson Heights ... 25 ... 211 ... 105.5
Berndt, Beloit ... 67 ... 311 ... 103.7
Giddens, Junction City ... 47 ... 306 ... 102.0
Gutschenritter, Jefferson North ... 35 ... 303 ... 101.0
Duncan, Sabetha ... 45 ... 298 ... 99.3
Zeferjahn, Seaman ... 54 ... 296 ... 98.7
Kramer, Nemaha Central ... 46 ... 288 ... 96.0
Bieling, Council Grove ... 20 ... 189 ... 94.5
Courter, Atchison County ... 21 ... 282 ... 94.0
Dunbar, Mission Valley ... 52 ... 267 ... 89.0
L’Ecuyer, Valley Heights ... 27 ... 267 ... 89.0
Trost, Concordia ... 41 ... 267 ... 89.0
Smith, Manhattan ... 53 ... 264 ... 88.0
Haverkamp, Centralia ... 50 ... 263 ... 87.7
Kirmer, Emporia ... 35 ... 262 ... 87.3
Frederick, Clay Center ... 39 ... 235 ... 78.3
Gebhardt, SE-Saline ... 41 ... 233 ... 77.7
Purnell, Hayden ... 20 ... 231 ... 77.0
Beardsley, Valley Heights ... 33 ... 230 ... 76.7
Sowers, Rossville ... 12 ... 151 ... 75.5
Myers, Atchison County ... 28 ... 219 ... 73.0
Rezac, Rossville ... 18 ... 218 ... 72.7
Harmison, Riley County ... 17 ... 216 ... 72.0
McCartney, Sacred Heart ... 42 ... 211 ... 70.3
Passing
Player, school ... Comp-Att ... Yds ... Y/G
Poje, Tonganoxie ... 20-26 ... 354 ... 354.0
Dooley, Lawrence ... 51-78 ... 861 ... 287.0
Kavanagh, Salina Central ... 73-109 ... 748 ... 249.3
Killingsworth, Rock Creek ... 48-84 ... 728 ... 242.7
Khoury, Junction City ... 41-75 ... 714 ... 238.0
Fries, Salina South ... 40-75 ... 636 ... 212.0
Oliver, Wabaunsee ... 39-64 ... 634 ... 211.3
Anderson, Troy ... 60-104 ... 632 ... 210.7
Dilliner, Anderson County ... N/A ... 595 ... 198.3
Welch, Perry-Lecompton ... 22-32 ... 538 ... 179.3
Kruger, Silver Lake ... 9-21 ... 175 ... 175.0
Cowan, Seaman ... 40-64 ... 497 ... 165.7
C. Holle, Riley County ... 23-40 ... 478 ... 159.3
Holloway, Hayden ... 30-49 ... 460 ... 153.3
McCarty, Wellsville ... 33-58 ... 458 ... 152.7
Boss, Osage City ... 32-58 ... 448 ... 149.3
Davis, Riverside ... N/A ... 448 ... 149.3
Fowler, Jefferson North ... 21-35 ... 437 ... 145.7
Kramer, Nemaha Central ... 26-45 ... 412 ... 137.3
Gebhardt, SE-Saline ... 35-56 ... 407 ... 135.7
Langley, Santa Fe Trail ... 23-70 ... 352 ... 117.3
Horak, Rossville ... 21-43 ... 328 ... 109.3
Caudle, Maur Hill ... 25-31 ... 320 ... 106.7
Dineen, Free State ... 14-39 ... 201 ... 100.5
Courter, Atchison County ... 12-30 ... 291 ... 97.0
Dahl, Republic County ... 13-22 ... 286 ... 95.3
Price, Marysville ... 18-29 ... 283 ... 94.3
Perry, Oskaloosa ... 18-38 ... 278 ... 92.7
Redeker, Olpe ... 18-31 ... 262 ... 87.3
Phillips, Mission Valley ... 11-29 ... 245 ... 81.7
Erickson, Chapman ... 15-27 ... 244 ... 81.3
Detwiler, Central Heights ... 19-38 ... 243 ... 81.0
Trost, Concordia ... 16-37 ... 236 ... 78.7
Aschenbrenner, Manhattan ... 1850 ... 234 ... 78.0
McCullough, Ottawa ... 28-46 ... 221 ... 73.7
Beardsley, Valley Heights ... 10-17 ... 217 ... 72.3
Receiving
Player, school ... Cat ... Yds ... Y/G
Bussey, Junction City ... 21 ... 466 ... 155.3
Whaley, Rock Creek ... 19 ... 310 ... 155.0
Lohmeyer, Wabaunsee ... 14 ... 295 ... 98.3
Blaufuss, Anderson County ... N/A ... 277 ... 92.3
Schreiber, Salina South ... 13 ... 271 ... 90.3
Zenger, Rock Creek ... 14 ... 182 ... 91.0
Gerety, Nemaha Central ... 13 ... 258 ... 86.0
Jobbins, Jefferson North ... 12 ... 258 ... 86.0
Purnell, Hayden ... 14 ... 257 ... 85.7
Norris, Troy ... 16 ... 243 ... 81.0
Liebau, Chapman ... 8 ... 154 ... 77.0
E. Jackson, Salina Central ... 20 ... 214 ... 71.3
Green, Lawrence ... 13 ... 212 ... 70.7
A. Holle, Riley County ... 5 ... 207 ... 69.0
Smith, Santa Fe Trail ... 9 ... 203 ... 67.7
Wilkey, Junction City ... 16 ... 197 ... 65.7
Schultz, Wabaunsee ... 11 ... 196 ... 65.3
Brown, Atchison County ... 4 ... 130 ... 65.0
T. Jackson, Lawrence ... 7 ... 183 ... 61.0
Neal, Lawrence ... 11 ... 179 ... 59.6
Vidricksen, Salina Central ... 14 ... 175 ... 58.3
Renfro, Silver Lake ... 1 ... 58 ... 58.0
Colley, Seaman ... 9 ... 173 ... 57.7
Stone, Perry-Lecompton ... 8 ... 170 ... 56.7
Quinlan, Perry-Lecompton ... 6 ... 168 ... 56.0
Hast, Oskaloosa ... 7 ... 166 ... 55.3
Strauss, Tonganoxie ... 3 ... 55 ... 55.0
Koelzer, Silver Lake ... 2 ... 55 ... 55.0
Stallbaumer, Seaman ... 15 ... 164 ... 54.5
Aurand, Republic County ... 3 ... 107 ... 53.5
Castillo, Olpe ... 4 ... 101 ... 50.5
Katzer, Anderson County ... N/A ... 150 ... 50.0
8-man
Rushing
Player, school ... Att ... Yds ... Y/G
Buhrman, Washington County ... 58 ... 422 ... 211.0
Rudolph, Clifton-Clyde ... 43 ... 360 ... 180.0
Spiker, Doniphan West ... 66 ... 530 ... 176.7
Blanka, St. Francis ... N/A ... 500 ... 166.7
Turner, Madison ... 10 ... 157 ... 157.0
Drinkard, Valley Falls ... 10 ... 119 ... 119.0
Worrell, Rural Vista ... 27 ... 215 ... 107.5
Ledom, Burlingame ... 48 ... 321 ... 107.0
Anschutz, Herington ... 55 ... 313 ... 104.3
Herbel, Solomon ... 33 ... 310 ... 103.3
Cornelison, Frankfort ... 33 ... 304 ... 101.3
Coleman, Colony-Crest ... 21 ... 302 ... 100.7
Armstrong, Frankfort ... 39 ... 290 ... 96.7
Barker, Colony-Crest ... 16 ... 286 ... 95.3
Norris, Valley Falls ... 16 ... 95 ... 95.0
Sull, Hartford ... 33 ... 185 ... 92.5
Idleman, Herington ... 25 ... 273 ... 91.0
Foster, Waverly ... 42 ... 272 ... 90.7
Lehmann, Waverly ... 46 ... 256 ... 85.3
Smith, Doniphan West ... 30 ... 246 ... 83.0
Barber, Axtell ... 9 ... 238 ... 79.3
Thomas, Rural Vista ... 24 ... 156 ... 78.0
Eitzmann, Beloit-St. John’s ... 47 ... 224 ... 74.7
Passing
Player, school ... Comp-Att ... Yds ... Y/G
Carter, Cair Paravel ... 54-76 ... 827 ... 413.5
Eitzman, Beloit-St. John’s ... 35-59 ... 545 ... 181.7
Detweiler, Axtell ... 40-51 ... 522 ... 174.0
Young, Burlingame ... 42-71 ... 493 ... 164.3
Lacey, MdCV ... 33-59 ... 452 ... 150.7
McEwen, Lebo ... 26-33 ... 429 ... 143.0
Rudolph, Clifton-Clyde ... 13-20 ... 252 ... 126.0
Fisher, Onaga ... 9-18 ... 126 ... 126.0
Hanzlicek, Wetmore ... 10-26 ... 180 ... 90.0
Cornelison, Frankfort ... 19-36 ... 264 ... 88.0
Smith, Hartford ... 7-24 ... 161 ... 80.5
Spiker, Doniphan West ... N/A ... 212 ... 70.7
Receiving
Player, school ... Cat ... Yds ... Y/G
M. Buessing, Axtell ... 19 ... 369 ... 123.0
Kuder, Cair Paravel ... 15 ... 238 ... 119.0
Colombo, Cair Paravel ... 8 ... 189 ... 94.5
Lingenfelter, MdCV ... 16 ... 255 ... 85.0
Bl. Perez, Beloit-St. John’s ... 15 ... 250 ... 83.3
Hastert, Cair Parvael ... 10 ... 163 ... 81.5
Robison, Burlingame ... 17 ... 208 ... 69.3
McQueen, Wetmore ... 7 ... 134 ... 67.0
Robinson, Cair Paravel ... 9 ... 120 ... 60.0
Tyson, Burlingame ... 15 ... 177 ... 59.0
Davies, Lebo ... 7 ... 170 ... 56.7
Br. Perez, Beloit-St. John’s ... 14 ... 162 ... 54.0
Swader, Herington ... 4 ... 160 ... 53.3
Campuzano, Rural Vista ... 4 ... 105 ... 52.5
State
11-man
Rushing
Player, school ... Att ... Yds ... Y/G
Young, Aquinas ... 61 ... 483 ... 241.5
Farmer, Halstead ... 63 ... 597 ... 199.0
Abell, Oakley ... 64 ... 543 ... 181.0
Hilyard, Douglass ... 62 ... 531 ... 177.0
Gumm, McPherson ... 31 ... 332 ... 166.0
Randle, Wichita Heights ... 17 ... 165 ... 165.0
Jarrett III, KC Ward ... 33 ... 318 ... 159.0
Blackie, Paola ... 72 ... 421 ... 155.3
Barber, Pittsburg ... 34 ... 308 ... 154.0
Fair, Wichita Collegiate ... 51 ... 450 ... 150.0
McCuan, Hutchinson ... 25 ... 149 ... 149.0
Palmer, Olathe North ... 32 ... 288 ... 144.0
Edwards, Derby ... 64 ... 428 ... 142.7
Dugan, NE-Arma ... 58 ... 425 ... 141.7
Favrow, Olathe West ... 45 ... 283 ... 141.5
White, St. James ... 29 ... 283 ... 141.5
Wittenauer, Mill Valley ... 65 ... 422 ... 140.7
Sisemore, Basehor-Linwood ... 72 ... 421 ... 140.3
Middleton, Andover ... 59 ... 419 ... 139.7
Hernandez, Sublette ... 37 ... 278 ... 139.0
Beerbower, Eudora ... 62 ... 408 ... 136.0
Werner, Plainville ... 43 ... 391 ... 130.3
Bolden, Wichita Northwest ... 15 ... 260 ... 130.0
Morrical, Ell-Saline ... 46 ... 384 ... 128.0
Niemann, Maize South ... 50 ... 378 ... 126.0
Pauley, BV Northwest ... 25 ... 126 ... 126.0
Ruder, Norton ... 65 ... 370 ... 123.3
Wash, Derby ... 62 ... 370 ... 123.3
Wittenberg, El Dorado ... 72 ... 370 ... 123.3
Martin, Columbus ... 67 ... 365 ... 121.7
Brummett, Syracuse ... 50 ... 363 ... 121.0
Jones, Iola ... 27 ... 360 ... 120.0
Keuwo, BV Southwest ... 9 ... 119 ... 119.0
Gould, Syracuse ... 35 ... 346 ... 115.3
Trail, Carroll ... 78 ... 345 ... 115.0
Johnson, Fort Scott ... 25 ... 230 ... 115.0
Mercado, SW Heights ... 58 ... 342 ... 114.0
Roper, Haven ... 44 ... 338 ... 112.7
Dale, Hays ... 13 ... 224 ... 112.0
Zapien, Liberal ... N/A ... 335 ... 111.7
Brock, Labette County ... 47 ... 219 ... 109.5
Watson, Minneapolis ... 13 ... 108 ... 108.0
Bevilacqua, Colgan ... 51 ... 322 ... 107.3
Miller, DeSoto ... 40 ... 317 ... 105.7
Barkdull, Andover Central ... 19 ... 209 ... 104.5
Sommer, Humboldt ... 37 ... 312 ... 104.0
Cash, Clearwater ... 49 ... 311 ... 103.7
McLaughlin, Leavenworth ... 15 ... 102 ... 102.0
Huggins, Wichita South ... 15 ... 201 ... 100.5
Passing
Player, school ... Comp-Att ... Yds ... Y/G
Schmidt, Newton ... 62-109 ... 985 ... 328.3
D. Smith, Larned ... 37-68 ... 638 ... 319.0
Martin, BV North ... 22-28 ... 292 ... 292.0
Houk, Parsons ... 38-63 ... 557 ... 278.5
Semrad, Goddard ... 61-100 ... 834 ... 278.0
Cash, Clearwater ... 37-70 ... 790 ... 263.3
White, Andover Central ... 36-53 ... 517 ... 258.5
Hoffsommer, Sedgwick ... N/A ... 507 ... 253.5
Stanton, Basehor-Linwood ... 59-98 ... 732 ... 244.0
Potucek, Hillsboro ... 31-47 ... 689 ... 229.7
McLaughlin, Leavenworth ... 11-19 ... 226 ... 226.0
Shields, Maize South ... 41-60 ... 659 ... 219.7
Curry, BV Southwest ... 12-27 ... 219 ... 219.0
Eilert, Hesston ... 46-78 ... 637 ... 212.3
Niedens, Carroll ... 43-71 ... 624 ... 208.0
Burritt, St. James ... 28-47 ... 379 ... 189.5
Cure, Goodland ... N/A ... 568 ... 189.3
Neal, Wichita South ... 29-42 ... 371 ... 185.5
Harden, Valley Center ... 44-80 ... 550 ... 183.3
Doerksen, Inman ... 30-44 ... 523 ... 174.3
Marsh, Mill Valley ... 33-45 ... 491 ... 163.7
Rutherford, Coffeyville ... 12-23 ... 326 ... 163.0
T. Cain, Ellis ... 32-77 ... 486 ... 162.0
Wash, Derby ... 46-51 ... 486 ... 162.0
Hayden, Pittsburg ... 19-33 ... 319 ... 159.5
Moore, SM West ... 8-18 ... 156 ... 156.0
Moeckel, Minneapolis ... 30-57 ... 462 ... 154.0
Dutton, Fredonia ... 34-55 ... 451 ... 150.3
Cole, Iola ... 42-83 ... 440 ... 146.7
Holbert, Blue Valley ... 13-24 ... 145 ... 145.0
Ross, Wichita Northwest ... 14-18 ... 276 ... 138.0
Pankey, Spring Hill ... 23-38 ... 406 ... 135.3
Hernandez, Sublette ... 28-50 ... 271 ... 135.5
Miller, DeSoto ... 21-37 ... 400 ... 133.7
Freund, Kingman ... N/A ... 267 ... 133.5
Sides, Phillipsburg ... 16-33 ... 392 ... 130.7
Rinker, McPherson ... 21-39 ... 259 ... 129.5
J. Smith, Bonner Springs ... 23-61 ... 385 ... 128.3
Mead, Eureka ... 21-39 ... 378 ... 126.0
Harris, TMP-Marian ... 17-35 ... 360 ... 120.0
Roper, Haven ... 33-59 ... 330 ... 110.0
Lanning, Marion ... 28-53 ... 329 ... 109.7
Pauley, BV Northwest ... 9-15 ... 109 ... 109.0
Dreiling, Hays ... 11-22 ... 106 ... 106.0
Swartz, Chaparral ... 29-56 ... 315 ... 105.0
Johnson, Holcomb ... 30-49 ... 309 ... 103.0
Proctor, Hesston ... 13-19 ... 201 ... 100.5
Crawford, Lansing ... 14-22 ... 301 ... 100.3
Receiving
Player, school ... Cat ... Yds ... Y/G
Barcus, Parsons ... 19 ... 373 ... 186.5
Shope, Goddard ... 29 ... 496 ... 165.3
Maxwell, Newton ... 27 ... 492 ... 164.0
Brown, Basehor-Linwood ... 24 ... 420 ... 140.0
Moore, SM West ... 6 ... 138 ... 138.0
Atkins, BV Southwest ... 5 ... 130 ... 130.0
Miller, BV North ... 10 ... 125 ... 125.0
Claiborne, St. James ... 17 ... 249 ... 124.5
J. Johnson, Maize South ... 21 ... 329 ... 109.7
Stetler, Larned ... 10 ... 216 ... 108.0
Arteaga, Garden City ... 2 ... 102 ... 102.0
Davidson, Minneapolis ... 16 ... 305 ... 101.7
Toothaker, Clearwater ... 14 ... 300 ... 100.0
Kohman, Andover Central ... 12 ... 199 ... 99.5
Bollinger, Hesston ... 23 ... 298 ... 99.3
Pierce, Clearwater ... 12 ... 288 ... 96.0
Jones, Coffeyville ... 5 ... 192 ... 96.0
Phillips, Valley Center ... 18 ... 286 ... 95.3
Simms, Andover Central ... 7 ... 185 ... 92.5
Eck, Ellis ... 3 ... 92 ... 92.0
Boldt, Hillsboro ... 9 ... 275 ... 91.7
Troth, NE-Arma ... 3 ... 90 ... 90.0
Watson, Wichita South ... 6 ... 179 ... 89.5
Keeten, Phillipsburg ... 9 ... 268 ... 89.3
Mayeske, Fredonia ... 13 ... 266 ... 88.7
Herrera, Larned ... 9 ... 175 ... 87.5
Coleman, Wichita Northwest ... 6 ... 171 ... 85,5
Martin, Newton ... 12 ... 249 ... 83.0
Hartman, Mill Valley ... 11 ... 247 ... 82.3
Butcher, Pittsburg ... 6 ... 161 ... 80.5
Finn, Leavenworth ... 3 ... 75 ... 75.0
Spoonts, Eureka ... 8 ... 222 ... 74.0
Everard, BV Southwest ... 4 ... 71 ... 71.0
Benson, Lansing ... 9 ... 211 ... 70.3
Knowlton, Spring Hill ... 11 ... 206 ... 68.7
Brown, Leavenworth ... 4 ... 68 ... 68.0
Ingels, Marion ... 10 ... 198 ... 66.0
Martin, Douglass ... 11 ... 197 ... 65.7
Schilling, Hesston ... 10 ... 193 ... 64.3
Almond, Chanute ... 12 ... 126 ... 63.0
Werner, Hesston ... 12 ... 186 ... 62.0
Cox, Hesston ... 12 ... 184 ... 61.3
Liston, Derby ... 15 ... 184 ... 61.3
Wichert, Hillsboro ... 9 ... 184 ... 61.3
Sylvester, Parsons ... 10 ... 121 ... 60.5
8-man/6-man
Rushing
Player, school ... Att ... Yds ... Y/G
C. McCarty, Cheylin ... 26 ... 456 ... 228.0
Tasset, Spearville ... 46 ... 605 ... 201.7
Mendez, Wheatland-Grinnell ... 54 ... 499 ... 166.3
Hutchinson, Oswego ... 32 ... 331 ... 165.5
Schurr, Osborne ... 65 ... 487 ... 162.3
Hamel, Hill City ... 37 ... 319 ... 159.5
Jewell, South Barber ... 92 ... 478 ... 159.3
Bennett, Spearville ... 41 ... 469 ... 156.3
Good, Lincoln ... 48 ... 4 64 ... 154.7
Casas, Pratt-Skyline ... 36 ... 454 ... 151.3
Weinhold, Wilson ... 38 ... 441 ... 147.0
Schreiber, Stafford ... 51 ... 437 ... 145.7
Tindle, West Elk ... 80 ... 429 ... 143.0
Perez, South Barber ... 49 ... 418 ... 139.3
Schnittker, Cunningham ... 24 ... 271 ... 135.5
Martinez, Rolla ... 50 ... 405 ... 135.0
Clawson, Meade ... 47 ... 262 ... 131.0
Hildebrand, Stafford ... 50 ... 386 ... 128.7
Hause, Triplains-Brewster ... 51 ... 375 ... 125.0
Eberhart, Wilson ... 42 ... 363 ... 121.0
Higer, Rock Hills ... N/A ... 335 ... 111.7
Garrison, Little River ... 29 ... 324 ... 108.0
Maltbie, Canton-Galva ... N/A ... 323 ... 107.7
Price, Bucklin ... 73 ... 322 ... 107.3
Stull, LaCrosse ... 47 ... 212 ... 106.0
Barnes, Thunder Ridge ... 53 ... 314 ... 104.7
Reeves, Pike Valley ... 33 ... 312 ... 104.0
Passing
Player, school ... Comp-Att ... Yds ... Y/G
Salmans, Hodgeman County ... 30-45 ... 640 ... 213.3
Winter, Medicine Lodge ... 22-45 ... 401 ... 200.5
Bice, Thunder Ridge ... 27-50 ... 594 ... 198.0
Dowell, Hoxie ... 35-70 ... 580 ... 193.3
Cunningham, Lakeside ... 33-60 ... 500 ... 166.7
C. McCarty, Cheylin ... 10-22 ... 332 ... 166.0
Meier, Lincoln ... 30-55 ... 486 ... 162.0
Duggan, Chetopa ... 19-28 ... 290 ... 145.0
T. Vincent, Wheatland-Grinnell ... 29-57 ... 430 ... 143.3
Rietzke, Leoti ... 29-46 ... 409 ... 136.3
Johnson, Sharon Springs ... 16-34 ... 259 ... 129.5
DeWeese, Cunningham ... 25-36 ... 355 ... 118.3
Newberry, Argonia-Attica ... 18-23 ... 345 ... 115.0
Jewell, South Barber ... 23-60 ... 343 ... 114.3
Snyder, South Central ... 29-57 ... 320 ... 106.7
Receiving
Player, school ... Cat ... Yds ... Y/G
Johnson, Sharon Springs ... 12 ... 242 ... 121.0
Sabatka, Cheylin ... 5 ... 213 ... 106.5
Struber, Canton-Galva ... N/A ... 314 ... 104.7
Ruff, Hodgeman County ... 9 ... 250 ... 83.3
Schoen, Lakeside ... 13 ... 246 ... 82.0
Whalen, Leoti ... 14 ... 236 ... 78.7
Lee, Hodgeman County ... 12 ... 230 ... 76.7
Wedel, Medicine Lodge ... 10 ... 153 ... 76.5
Lamatsch, Central Plains ... 3 ... 74 ... 74.0
N. Phillips, Argonia-Attica ... 9 ... 218 ... 72.7
Hull, Stockton ... 6 ... 144 ... 72.0
Dotterer, Lincoln ... 11 ... 208 ... 69.3
Guy, Medicine Lodge ... 7 ... 128 ... 64.0
Dunlap, Thunder Ridge ... 5 ... 189 ... 63.0
Baalman, Hoxie ... 6 ... 181 ... 60.3
J. Phillips, Wheatland-Grinnell ... 12 ... 120 ... 60.0
Haynes, Meade ... 5 ... 117 ... 58.5
O’Hare, Lincoln ... 12 ... 168 ... 56.0
Andrews, LaCrossse ... 6 ... 111 ... 55.5
Robles, South Central ... 10 ... 109 ... 54.5
Eberle, Lakeside ... 13 ... 163 ... 54.3
J. Vincent, Wheatland-Grinnell ... 9 ... 162 ... 54.0
Edwards, Medicine Lodge ... 6 ... 104 ... 52.0
Wagenblast, Thunder Ridge ... 6 ... 156 ... 52.0
Pease, Chetopa ... 11 ... 155 ... 51.7
Casas, Pratt-Skyline ... 5 ... 153 ... 51.0