After a decade of planning, Washburn’s new multimillion-dollar indoor athletic facility is, to use a sports analogy, in the home stretch.

The $20.6 million project, which broke ground in April, is scheduled to be completed next month, and Washburn plans to host its first event in the facility in early December.

The facility, which has nearly 150,000 square feet of finished floor spare, will feature a 200-meter, six-lane banked track, as well as a 110- by 50-yard synthetic turf practice field on which football, women’s soccer, baseball and softball will be able to practice.

There will also be areas for field and weight events on the track side of the facility, along with permanent and portable bleachers.

Washburn track and field coach Cameron Babb said the indoor facility is already a source of pride for the university.

"Since the roof has been on and everything’s been going on inside, I’ve probably been over here about 10 times, just to check in and see what’s going on,’’ Babb said. "It’s incredible. I keep taking pictures every time I come over here, but it’s really hard for pictures to do this thing justice.

"The turf is done now and it looks incredible. The track surfacing that’s going on now looks like it’s progressing really nicely. I was just in here (Tuesday) and they’ve done a ton since then, so once that roof went on the progress inside just seemed to go super fast, which is really exciting for me to see that happen so quickly.’’

Ichabod football coach Craig Schurig agreed.

"It’s really a neat sight from 21st Street and it’s a great sight from the field or anywhere on campus,’’ Schurig said. "Then when you come inside, it’s a wow sight. It’s an amazing facility and probably one of the nicest indoors in the country.

"I’ve seen a lot of indoors and with the functionality of it, and the fact that you have a track facility also, there aren’t many facilities at any level that are this nice.’’

While WU’s coaches feel like the new facility will benefit virtually all of the Ichabods’ athletic programs, the biggest advantage could be in drawing athletes to the school.

"That’s one of the major things that this facility is going to help with is recruiting,’’ Babb said. "We, in the past five years (since track was re-instated at WU), have gotten some pretty good athletes on the team and we’ve had some pretty good performances, but a facility like this will increase the amount of high-caliber kids by 10-fold.

"Instead of here and there having a kid who’s great, I think we’ll pretty quickly be at a point where we have a bunch of really talented kids, just because it attracts those kids.’’

Babb feels like Washburn’s recruiting reach could extend internationally while the Ichabods will continue to pursue the best athletes in the Midwest.

"We have a handful of international kids on the team and that’s one of the first questions all the international kids want to know is, "What are the facilities like?’ ’’ Babb said. "So we’ll land some pretty big-time international kids I think and the best kids in Kansas, the best kids in Nebraska or Oklahoma or Texas, whatever state around us it might be.

"They want to see that you have the facilities and resources to give them a good experience, and now we have that ability.’’

Schurig said the new facility will also be a key selling point for his program.

"We shoot them pictures and you show them diagrams, but then when you come in it’s a little different,’’ he said. "It’s like, ’Man, this is for real.’ When you look up there and you see the 60-foot ceiling and the lights, it’s like, ’You can get a lot of work done in here,’ and it’s going to be a lot of fun to be in here instead of the freezing cold in January and February.

"And then if you’ve got a track athlete you tell them, ’We’ve got the fastest track in the country, come show us what you’ve got,’ so it will be amazing.’’

Babb, whose team has been unable to host meets indoor or outdoor during his tenure, said he is eager to change that.

"We haven’t hosted anything on our campus, so this is a start,’’ Babb said. "This gives us the opportunity to host and give our kids a chance to compete on a home facility.

"We have one scheduled for Dec. 4th and 5th. We’re keeping it pretty small, just on the off chance we’ve got to adjust, but we’re planning on having a triangular that first weekend in December.’’

Schurig, who has been part of the planning process from the outset, said it’s been incredible to see the facility progress from the drawing board to near completion.

"It’s probably been 10 years since our first rendition,’’ Schurig said. "Our division (NCAA Division II) started getting them, so we’ve done a pretty good job of keeping up with the rest of the conference.

"In the initial drawings, the initial renderings, the track wasn’t included. It was a big turf facility that everyone could use and a lot of sports could be helped out. Eventually we had a little two-lane, three-lane track and then looking down the road and what the university really needed, it came together and thankfully it did. This is amazing.’’