Buhler football coach Steve Warner warned his team this week not to take El Dorado lightly.

The Crusaders were hit in the mouth early, and it was the way they responded that would set the tone for the rest of the game.

El Dorado scored a touchdown on a fumble to take an early lead. Buhler responded. They went right down the field in two plays, capping it on two runs by Sam Elliott to tie the game and they would never really look back.

"I’m proud of our resiliency tonight," Warner said. "We got knocked down but we got up and continued to fight."

Buhler would score 36 unanswered points and they were time after time the more physical team up front. Buhler’s offensive line allowed Elliott and Co. to rush for 311 yards on 33 carries.

It has really been the last six quarters that have seen an entirely different Buhler team. They are starting to figure things out, trying to continue on those Buhler expectations.

"Our line did some nice things tonight," Warner said. "They hit hard and made holes for our backs."

Elliott scored on a 1-yard dive with 16 seconds remaining in the first half, giving Buhler its first lead 15-8 at halftime. The momentum it needed had been secured.

Buhler came out in the second half and marched down the field in only six plays on another Elliott touchdown.

"That’s a stop we needed," El Dorado coach Wes Bell said. "They really wore us down after that."

After the defense stopped a long drive once again by El Dorado, the Crusaders only needed four plays to march 87 yards to make it 29-8 with 1:45 remaining in the third.

El Dorado’s Gannon White fumbled two plays into the next possession and Buhler made El Dorado pay, going down and punching in a Collin Roland touchdown to make it 36-8 at the end of three quarters.

The damage had been done and the game put away.

When the dust had settled, Elliott finished with 227 yards on 24 carries for three touchdowns. Over his last two games, he has 427 yards rushing.

More importantly, Buhler is 2-0 in those two games.

"Don’t forget, we had a game canceled," Warner said. "We are still trying to get everything figured out."

Andover Central had a positive COVID-19 test, giving Buhler only one game with no scrimmages to get ready for their game against Winfield.

In the second half against Winfield, they started to resemble the Buhler team that you have come to expect.

"This was a big win for us," Warner said. "You didn’t say that about El Dorado in the past but they have something working and this is a big win."

With the win, Buhler will take their 2-1 record on the road to Augusta on Friday, Oct. 2. Then, they will host McPherson in the always anticipated showdown with the Bullpups.

BUHLER 36, EL DORADO 14

Buhler 8;7;21;0–36

El Dorado 8;0;0;6–14

ED - fumble recovery in end zone for touchdown by Connor Clausing (Wittenburg scores on 2PAT)

B - 15-yard TD run by Sam Elliott (Bradley to Ryan Henderson 2PAT).

B - 1-yard TD run by Elliott (Cody Wisecarver kick good).

B - 11-yard TD run by Elliott (Wisecarver kick good).

B - 4-yard TD run by Elliott (Wisecarver kick good).

B - 4-yard TD run by Roland (Wisecarver kick good).

RUSH: ELDO - Wittenberg 33-158; Wade 8-53; White 7-12; Rice 5-13; Sundgren 4-41; Veatch 3-26; Fowler 1-6. BUHLER - Elliott 24-227; Roland 4-73; Patton 3-0; Neill 2-(-5).

PASS: ELDO - White 2-3-0-0. BUHLER - Neill 2-3-0-0

RECEIVING: ELDO - Sundgren 1-18; Rice 1-5. BUHLER - Elliott 1-10; McGurdy 1-4