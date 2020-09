MCPHERSON — The Hays High girls cross country team placed second in the McPherson Invitational on Thursday.

Sophomore Amelia Jaeger ran a time of 25:15.07 to finish in fifth place. Mika Zimmerman (22:27.32) and Brenlynn Albert (22:29) were ninth and 10th, respectively.

The Hays High both took fifth. Leo Hernandez finished in 17th with an 18:45.