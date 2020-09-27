Hays High School has altered its schedule for homecoming festivities.

The Hays High football team was supposed to play Abilene for its homecoming game on this Friday, but Abilene has suspended athletics because of a rise of COVID cases in its district. Hays High is still looking for a replacement opponent for this week.

The Indians’ homecoming game is now set for Oct. 9 against Dodge City.

The homecoming festivities will officially begin this Friday with the homecoming dance. It will be held from 8 p.m. to 10:30, or 10 p.m. to midnight, depending on whether the Indians play a home football game or not.

Homecoming candidate recognition will be held prior to the Dodge City game. The king and queen will be crowned at halftime.