Class 3A, District 7
Andale 42, Halstead 12
HALSTEAD — The Halstead Dragons fell to Andale 42-12 Friday in district play in Halstead.
Andale’s scoring and stats were not reported.
For Halstead, Lakin Farmer rushed for 184 yards and two touchdowns.
Halstead is 2-2 and hosts Clearwater Friday.
Eight-Man I, District 5
Moundridge 42, Medicine Lodge 34
MEDICINE LODGE — Braden Schmidt rushed for three touchdowns to lead Moundridge to a 42-34 win over Medicine Lodge Friday in Eight-Man I district play in Medicine Lodge.
Brayden Conquest rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown. Corbin Unruh passed for a touchdown to Jon Schlosser.
Chance Winter rushed for three touchdowns and passed for a score for Medicine Lodge, 0-3.
Moundridge is 2-2 and plays Friday at Goessel.
Attica-Argonia 42, Goessel 14
GOESSEL — Attica-Argonia scored 30 points in the fourth quarter to claim a 42-14 win over Goessel Friday night in Eight-Man I district play.
Goessel led 8-6 at the half, but trailed 12-8 after three quarters.
Grant Bryant passed for 87 yards and two touchdowns to lead Goessel.
For Attica-Argonia, 4-0, Xander Newberry rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 131 yards and two touchdowns. Conner Harnden caught a touchdown pass.
Goessel is 2-2 and hosts Moundridge Friday.
Non-League
Peabody-Burns 54, Tescott 6
PEABODY — Noal Reynolds rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns to lift Peabody-Burns to a 54-6 win Friday in non-league play.
Thomas Smith, Gabe Hosley, Gage Branson and Ray Vantassel each added a rushing touchdown. Philip Young hit a touchdown pass to Reynolds.
The game was called at the half on the 45-point rule.
Peabody-Burns is 2-2 and hosts South Barber Friday.
Other games
(no scoring details reported)
Christ Prep Academy 56, Remington 7
Sedgwick 63, Stanton County 0
Burrton at Cunningham ccd.