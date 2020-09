The Ottawa High School varsity volleyball team finished 2-1 Saturday in the Tonganoxie Invitational.

The Cyclones went to three sets in all three matches. Ottawa opened the tourney with a win over Tonganoxie, 25-20, 20-25, 25-9. Ottawa nipped De Soto, 25-19, 23-25, 27-25.

In the final match, Eudora downed the Cyclones, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17.

Ottawa (12-10) plays 5 p.m. Thursday at home in a dual against Emporia.