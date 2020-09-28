Phil Conyac has been dismissed as Stockton High School football coach, according to a report from the Stockton Sentinel.

The Sentinel reported that Conyac was removed as Tigers’ coach with a 6-0 vote from the school board after a special meeting on Wednesday. Justin Basart was named interim head football coach.

The Tigers are 0-4 this season with losses to Thunder Ridge (20-14), Logan/Palco (30-7), Wheatland-Grinnell (54-22) and Spearville (14-7). Stockton is set to play at Hill City on Friday.

Conyac, who was in his sixth season as Stockton head coach, went 12-37.