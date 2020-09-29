Kansas Wesleyan will have to wait another week to play a football game against another opponent.

The Coyotes were scheduled to play at Saint Mary at 1 p.m. Oct. 10, but that has been postponed due to COVID-19. Saint Mary announced Monday that all athletic events through the week of Oct. 4 are postponed.

The matchup with the Spires is the second postponement the Coyotes have had this fall, with the Ottawa game being the first. The Ottawa game is now scheduled for 1 p.m. Nov. 14 at Graves Family Sports Complex. The Coyotes will now travel to Leavenworth for a 1 p.m. kickoff on Nov. 21.

In spite of having its second game being postponed, the Coyotes will host a Gold-Purple game at noon Saturday at Graves Family Sports Complex.

"This is an opportunity to commit to some of our players who haven't yet been on the field, and a real chance to evaluate them in a game setting, at game speed," KWU coach Myers Hendrickson said in a statement. "I'm excited for them to be able to showcase their hard work from this fall. This will be a chance for us to get better as a program."

KWU officials are working to schedule a replacement game for the Oct. 10 postponement. If a game can’t be found for that date, the Coyotes will play their next scheduled contest at 1 p.m. Oct. 17 against Southwestern at Graves Family Sports Complex.