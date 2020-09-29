GREAT BEND — The Thomas More Prep-Marian girls golf team placed fourth in the Hoisington Invitational on Monday at Lake Barton Golf Course.

Senior Allison Applequist led TMP with a 49 to finish fourth individually.

Plainville’s Corbyn Marquess won the tournament with a 41, two shots ahead of Avery Blasi, from Pratt.

TMP’s MaKayla Romme was tied for 12th with a 56, while Madelyn Rozean and Emma Dinkel shot a 57 and 58, respectively, to place 19th and 20th, respectively. Ella Brummer took 22nd with a 59 and Amelia Herrman was 25th with a 63.

Great Bend took the team title with a 207, followed by Larned (218). Hoisington and TMP both recorded a team score of 220.

Hoisington Invitational

At Lake Barton Golf Course

Team scores

Great Bend 207, Larned 218, TMP-Marian 220, Hoisington 220, Plainville 231, Pratt 246.

Top 10

1. Marquess, Plainville, 41; 2. Blasi, Pratt, 43; 3. Henning, Great Bend, 48; 4. Applequist, TMP, 49; T4. Kaiser, Great Bend, 49; 6. Crockett-Armijo, Larned, 53; T6. Eakin, Larned, 53; T8. Kurth, Great Bend, 54; T8. Ehler, Hoisington, 54; T8. Henry, Hoisington 54.

Other TMP scores

T12. Romme, 56; 19. Rozean, 57; 20. Dinkel, 58; 22. Brummer, 59; 25. Herrman, 63.