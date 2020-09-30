A bye week is looking more and more likely for the undefeated Hays High football team.

Hays High was supposed to play Abilene for homecoming this Friday, but Abilene announced early last week that it was suspending all activities for two weeks because of a rise of COVID-19 cases in its district.

HHS announced Tuesday night that it has been unable to secure a opponent for this week after multiple attempts. As of Wednesday afternoon, no opponent for this week had been announced.

The Indians will now hold homecoming Oct. 9 against Dodge City.

Hays High is 4-0 on the season with wins over Goddard-Eisenhower (19-10), Great Bend (43-14), Liberal (27-13) and Garden City (28-7).