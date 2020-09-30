Even when goalkeeper Gabe Nunez saved them from impending disaster again and again, the Salina South Cougars could not muster enough offense to take advantage of their second — and third, and fourth — chances.

Hutchinson, meanwhile, made up for its frustration in run of play by scoring once in each half on set pieces Tuesday night to leave Salina Stadium with a 2-0 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division I victory over the Cougars.

"One of my big things is staying cool and calm on set pieces," said Hutch junior Eric Mendoza, whose flawless direct free kick from 22 yards in the 15th minute and cannon penalty kick in the 59th proved to be the difference. "I try to practice my set pieces after practice every day."

Not that the Salthawks didn't have other opportunities, peppering the South defense with 17 shots and putting 10 of them on target. South did not test Hutch keeper Dominic Carrillo once with its five shot attempts.

"We had some good possession, but we never created any chances," said South coach Trey Crow, whose Cougars fell to 5-3-1 overall in their AVCTL opener. "We talked (Monday), at halftime and after the game about not having a sense of urgency.

"When we were in a position (to attack), we didn't have numbers."

Hutch, on the other hand, was in attack mode from the start, pressing up high defensively with three forwards and making it difficult for South to build up from the back. Most of the Cougars' possession came in the middle third.

The Salthawks (4-5, 1-1 AVCTL) began their assault in the seventh minute when Andres Mora-Castillo slotted a pass forward to his left for Nick Willm, who got behind the defense, only to be denied when Nunez charged off his line and got in front of the shot.

The next chance came on Mendoza's left-footed free kick from the right side that curled inside the far post away from Nunez.

"He gave me that open side, and I picked it out and scored," Mendoza said. "He was a good keeper and made some good saves."

During a stretch between the 30th and 32nd minutes, Nunez made two diving stops and punched another blast by Wyatt Johnson from distance over the crossbar at the last second. Seven of the Salthawks' 10 shots in the half were on frame, with Nunez stopping six of them.

"We didn't finish," Hutch coach Daniel Vieyra said of the missed opportunities. "Credit to (Nunez), but I felt we should have finished some of those, especially in the first half."

South's best chances came in the second half. In 42nd minute, Brandon Oaks' free kick from 28 yards on the right side sailed over the crossbar, and in the 53rd minute Alex Escobedo sent a ball toward Oaks making a run that was just a little too strong.

Oaks, who typically plays up top at forward, took on more of an attacking midfielder role against Hutch in an attempt to create more operating space. But the Salthawks man marked him much of the time and always knew where he was.

"We used him in more of the 10 role, just to get him on the ball more, but they marked him pretty tight," Crow said. "But everybody does that."

Hutch got its second goal from the penalty spot after Sergio Gallegos was brought down from behind in the box. Nunez got a hand on Mendoza's shot inside the right post, but it was simply too strong.

"This was good for us," Mendoza said of the victory. "It boosts our confidence and gets us ready for the league."

South goes on the road next, traveling to Maize on Thursday.