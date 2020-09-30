The TMP volleyball team went 2-1 in the Smith Center quadrangular on Tuesday.

The quad featured three ranked teams — TMP, Phillipsburg and Smith Center.

The Monarchs beat Smith Center, 25-20, 15-25, 25-19. They lost to Phillipsburg 18-25, 25-23, 23-25, and then beat Russell, 25-4, 25-8.

TMP (19-5) is ranked No. 7 in Class 3A in the Kansas Volleyball Association poll, while Phillipsburg is No. 7 in 3A and Smith Center is No. 4 in 2A.

Phillipsburg suffered its first loss of the season, 15-25, 14-25 to Smith Center. The Panthers are now 18-1 on the season.

Smith Center, 2-1 on the day, rolled to a 25-10, 25-10 win over Russell. Smith Center is 17-2 on the season.

TMP will be back in action on Oct. 6 vs. Ulysses at home.